Arcane's second season saw an interesting relationship play out between Ekko and Jinx.

Ekko and Jinx first became friends as kids, back when Jinx was still known as Powder. They grew up together in the lanes of Zaun, but everything changed after Vander's death, when Powder was adopted by Silco and forged her new identity as Jinx.

The duo were at odds in Zaun's underworld, with Ekko leading the undercity's resistance group, the Firelights, who were intent on stopping Silco's Shimmer operation from ravaging the undercity. Ekko and Jinx eventually came to blows in a climactic fight on the Piltover bridge, which was the last time they'd seen of each other until Season 2.

Ekko and Jinx's Relationship Evolves in Arcane S2 Episode 7

In Episode 7 of Arcane Season 2, Ekko is transported into an alternate universe by the arcane anomaly. In this universe, Hextech was never invented which means things played out very differently for the major characters.

Powder never became Jinx and is instead a level-headed bartender working at the Last Drop, where Vander worries she is wasting her potential. Ekko eventually recruits Powder to help him and Heimerdinger create a device capable of creating a new anomaly that will send them back to their universe.

The two grow closer during their time together and eventually share a dance and a kiss, sparking a romantic connection which changes Ekko's opinion about the Jinx back in his own universe. Ekko eventually has to leave Powder behind as he and Heimerdinger activate the device that sends Ekko back home.

When Ekko returns he is able to regain his friendship with Jinx, but this is tragically short-lived after Jinx sacrifices herself in the finale.

Do Ekko and Jinx Have A Relationship in League of Legends?

The relationship between Ekko and Jinx may have only existed in an alternate reality in Arcane, but it's one that some League of Legends fans have been hoping to see confirmed for some time.

Ekko and Jinx's relationship has been dubbed "Timebomb" by shippers in the League of Legends fandom with many hoping that Arcane might confirm a relationship between the couple, similar to the way the series has done with Cait and Vi's romance.

The pair don't have much lore to base this on from League of Legends, although one of Ekko's voice lines when interacting with Jinx in the game is "I had a crush… until you started talking to the gun," which started the hope for some fans the two could experience and enemies-to-lovers-type dynamic.

While Powder in Episode 7 of Arcane Season 2 is far from the version of Jinx that is seen in the game, this episode did allow those who shipped Ekko and Jinx to finally get their wish and see a relationship between the two play out for a brief time, even if it wasn't meant to be in the main timeline.

