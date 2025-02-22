Despite Arcane Season 3's Unfortunate Fate, Here's 4 Ways the Upcoming Spinoffs Can Continue the Story

While Arcane Season 3 will not be happening on Netflix there is still hope for the story to continue in future spin-offs.

The animated series was Riot Games' first foray into the world of television, with Arcane expanding the stories of League of Legends' iconic champions. Partnering with French animation studio, Fortiche, Arcane became a hit on Netflix with overwhelmingly positive reviews and a cutting-edge animation style.

Unfortunately, it was short-lived with Arcane wrapping its story after only two seasons. However, the producers of Arcane have been clear about their plans to create more stories in the same world.

How Arcane's Story Could Continue

Netflix

Noxus Spin-off Series

One potential future for an Arcane Season 3 (and the one that seems most likely) is a spin-off set in the region of Noxus.

While Arcane was set within the regions of Piltover and Zaun, the world of Noxus became inextricably tied to the series through the characters of Mel Medarda and her mother Ambessa. The season finale of Arcane saw Mel returning to her home of Noxus in command of her mother's armies (alongside a major League of Legends character).

Noxus is one of three priority regions that Arcane's producer Christian Linke said would be a focus in Riot's next spin-off TV show, hinting that Mel is one character from the Netflix series who may reappear in the future.

On top of that, a short League of Legends Noxus-focused teaser was released recently to promote Mel's arrival as a playable character in the game, with animation provided by Fortiche. While not an official sequel, this teaser did show the potential of a future Noxus-centric animated series.

Jinx Could Return

Jinx's story ended in the finale of Arcane—at least, that's how it seemed. However, a popular theory is that Jinx survived her ordeal at the Hexgates and departed Piltover in an airship in the final scene.

This opens the door for Jinx to reappear in future Arcane spin-offs. The character has seemingly left her old life behind in Piltover which allows her endless possibilities for where she could go next in the world of League of Legends.

With new regions being the focus of future Arcane spin-offs, it's possible that Jinx's travels could land her in one of these locations for a cameo or new storyline in an upcoming League of Legends show.

Heimerdinger's Story

Arcane co-creator Christian Linke has revealed that Heimerdinger is one of his favorite champions in the game, and while the wise yordle met his end in Arcane's finale, this doesn't have to be the end of his story.

For one, League of Legends lore hints at Heimerdinger surviving the events of Season 2. His species is supposedly immortal, which means Heimerdinger's spirit likely returned to the yordle homeland of Bandle City at the end of Arcane.

If Riot ever wanted to explore the land of Bandle City in an Arcane Season 3, this could provide an opportunity for Heimerdinger to return.

Another route that could be taken with Heimerdinger is in a prequel series to Arcane, exploring the character's origins. Heimerdinger claims to be over 300 years old and speaks throughout Arcane of the horrors he has seen in that time, which could provide fertile story opportunities for a prequel.

Ekko Through Time

Ekko had one of the more tragic endings in Arcane. In the final act of the series, Ekko is transported into an alternate universe with Heimerdinger, where he finds love with his childhood friend Powder (who never became Jinx in this timeline).

Together the two create the Z-drive, which transports Ekko home and helps him in the final fight against Viktor. Both the Z-drive and Jinx, are gone by the end of the series, which leaves Ekko alive but lonely and haunted by the life he may have had.

One way for the fan-favorite character's journey to continue would be for him to find a new way to create his Z-drive after the events of Season 2. This could open up an opportunity for a time-traveling multiverse story through Runeterra featuring Ekko as the lead.

Arcane Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.