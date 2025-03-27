Jinx & Ekko Return In Official Arcane Music Video Months After Season 2 Ending

Arcane characters Jinx and Ekko have been revived in a viral music video months after the Netflix series ended. The music video is set to Stromae and Pomme's "Ma Meilleure Ennemie," which played during Ekko and the alternate universe version of Jinx (Powder) danced together in Arcane Season 2 Episode 7.

Arcane is an animated series based on Riot Games' popular multiplayer online video game League of Legends. The Netflix show builds out the story for many of the playable champions from the game.

Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell) and Ekko (voiced by Reed Shannon) are two fan-favorite characters from the series who began as friends before becoming bitter rivals and later allies.

Arcane Music Video Provides New Jinx & Ekko Content

Fortiche

The music video for Stromae and Pomme's song "Ma Meilleure Ennemie" has provided some new content for Ekko and Jinx fans.

The French-language single, which is featured in Season 2 Arcane, includes animations provided by Fortiche (the same studio that animated the entirety of the Netflix series).

The song is played during a pivotal scene between Ekko and Jinx in Episode 7 of the second season. In the episode, the arcane anomaly transports Ekko to an alternate universe, where he and Jinx (who is known as Powder) become romantically involved.

In the series, "Ma Meilleure Ennemie" (which roughly translates to "my dearest enemy") overlays an intimate dance scene between the two, during which they finally admit their feelings for each other. Unfortunately, the romance is short-lived, as Ekko returns to his own universe by the end of the episode.

The new music video artistically represents the relationship between the two, cutting between moments of their carefree romance in the alternate universe and their traumatized characters in the main Arcane universe.

While the music video contains no new story content, it symbolizes the characters' journeys. It is likely the closest fans will get to a farewell for Ekko and Jinx following the cancellation of Arcane (find out why the series only received two seasons.)

The video gained over 10 million views on YouTube in a week. An extended version of the song featuring Coldplay will be released on April 4, 2025.

The full music video can be seen below:

What Happened to Jinx and Ekko in Arcane?

Netflix

The release of the video for Stromae and Pomme's song is bittersweet for Arcane fans as it allows fans to see Ekko and Jinx together again after their tragic ending.

After Ekko returned from his trip to the alternate universe in Arcane Season 2 he was motivated to seek out Jinx and ended up helping to talk her off a metaphorical and physical ledge. This cemented an allyship between the two that led them to join Piltover in the fight against Noxus in the Season 2 finale.

Unfortunately, Jinx's heroic arc did not last long. She sacrificed herself to save her sister, Vi, in the final episode and fell to her death (or so it seemed).

Ekko survived the war in Arcane, but his final shot in the series showed the time-traveling champion sitting alone above Piltover, looking forlorn without Jinx.

It's unclear whether the two champions may have a future in any of the Arcane spin-offs that are in development, but if nothing else, they can be seen again in this recently released music video.