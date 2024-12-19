The status of the animated spin-off shows for Netflix's Arcane received an update about where they are in the production timeline.

Arcane is beloved by its audience, so fans were sad to hear Season 2 would be the end of the show and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx's (Ella Purnell) story. Thankfully, it will not be the end of the show's world on screen.

Alongside that same announcement, Arcane co-creator Christian Linke confirmed that multiple spin-off shows are in active development. However, no further information was made available at the time.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, Arcane co-creator and producer Christian Linke gave a massive update on the status of the previously announced spin-off projects.

Linke announced that, while no Arcane follow-up series has yet to be put into full production, multiple spin-off ideas are being "pretty aggressively" developed:

"We definitely have a number of products that kind of are born out of 'Arcane.' We are in the process where we're just developing. Nothing is in full production yet, but we're pretty aggressively developing a few of them in particular that we're just excited about."

The Emmy-winning showrunner then confirmed that not all of the developing spin-offs are direct continuations of the Arcane storyline:

"We want to tell more stories... Some of the ones that we are developing right now are completely new characters from our IP, and others are a continuation of 'Arcane."

What Could an Arcane Spin-off Show Look Like?

League of Legends is overflowing with possible candidates for interesting spin-off shows.

One possible option could involve the nation of Noxus, who plays into Arcane Season 2. A storyline in the League of Legends lore sees them going to war with the magical nation of Ionia, the outcome of which was determined by a professional League game in real life.

With Arcane only exploring the surface level of magic (or the arcane), it would make sense for future series to jump further into those concepts and amp up the crazy more and more.

Season 2 left the door open for more stories to be told with faces audiences had already spent time with. Mel's ascension with the arcane could always be further explored, Jinx's future journey (as we all know, she's alive and well), or even more Ekko.

If they wanted to go in a completely different direction, a pirate-themed show following iconic characters Sarah Fortune and Gangplank could make for a fun animated romp. The list of possible options simply goes on and on.

With the success of Arcane, it is still strange to see that it wanted to end so soon with Season 2 and that Season 3 does not look like it was ever on the table.

Perhaps the creative team is just that confident in their ending for Vi and Jinx's story (or maybe the star power behind the show is growing too expensive). Either way, due to Arcane itself ending, it's probably safe to assume that neither of the titular sisters will be showing up once it's over.

Arcane Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.