Arcane: League of Legends has come to an end with its second season, determining the fate of its many characters, including Jinx.

The relationship between sisters Jinx and Vi (voiced by Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld respectively) was at the heart of Arcane throughout its two seasons.

Jinx, in particular, went through an emotional rollercoaster which saw almost everyone in her life die around her, but in the Arcane finale, she was finally able to break the cycle.

What Happened to Jinx In the Arcane Finale?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Arcane Season 2.

After Isha's tragic sacrifice in Episode 6, Arcane Season 2's third act starts with Jinx in a deep spiral of grief and depression. At one point, Jinx envisions a conversation with her late father, Silco, who tells her that "killing is a cycle" and that it only ends when "you find the will to walk away."

At this point, Jinx is tired of fighting. She rejects Vi's offer to bring her skills to the table for Piltover's war and burns down all remnants of her past life. She's even ready to end her own life until Ekko intervenes and reminds her it's never too late to "build something new."

When war does break out in Piltover, Jinx comes to Vi's aid and together they fight Warwick (who at one point housed the mind of their father, Vander). After Viktor's warriors are released from his brainwashing, Vi finds herself with Warwick on an unstable platform within the Hexgate.

Vi takes a moment to grieve Warwick's death, but it turns out he's not actually dead and attacks, further destabilizing the platform. Jinx intervenes and shoves both herself and Warwick off the platform and into the depths of the Hexgate, but Vi manages to grab her sister. Unfortunately, Warwick also manages to cling onto Jinx, making it impossible to pull them both up.

Telling Vi that she'll always be with her, Jinx makes the ultimate sacrifice and drops herself and Warwick. As they fall, Jinx ignites one of her monkey grenades, blowing them both up.

Is Jinx Really Dead?

The end of Arcane Season 2 seems to confirm that Jinx is no more, but there's a couple of clues at the end of the episode that hint otherwise.

In one scene, Caitlyn is seen poring over the schematics of the Hexgates, which are shown to have a series of air vents near the base that form exits. This means it's possible that Jinx was able to escape via one of these vents and avoid the blast of the explosion.

Another hint is in the final frame of Arcane, which shows a solo airship flying out over the ocean.

In Arcane's first episode Powder watches one of the airships fly overhead and vows to one day fly an airship herself. Many have theorized that Jinx did indeed manage to escape and is the one flying this airship, which would be a fitting resolution to her character arc.

There won't be a third season of Arcane, so audiences will probably never learn the truth about Jinx's fate. That being said, this theory provides some hope for those wanting to believe that the character got her happy ending.

Arcane Season 1 and 2 are available on Netflix.