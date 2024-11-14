Arcane is set to introduce a fan-favorite character in Season 2 as the werewolf Warwick makes his debut, but a prominent fan theory suggests the new champion could be linked to a familiar face.

The Netflix series is an animated adaptation of Riot's League of Legends, which brings to life many of the game's champions to screen. Siblings Vi and Jinx are two of the central characters who were raised by their father-figure, Vander, in the undercity after their parents were killed by enforcers.

Vander eventually met his demise in the first act of Arcane Season 1, but a popular theory is that he may return in the second season.

Are Warwick and Vander Connected?

Multiple scenes in Act 1 of Season 2 of Arcane were spent setting up the introduction of Warwick, a League of Legends champion.

The character is shown in hints and flashes as a beast who was created from the organs and DNA of a Murk Wolf (a ferocious two headed wolf-type enemy in League of Legends).

The final scene in Episode 3 of Arcane Season 2 depicts a giant beast hanging suspended in Singed's lab.

Netflix

The character's design is synonymous with Warwick, who in League of Legends lore is a werewolf creature who was created by Singed and augmented by machinery and experimental chemicals to enhance his ferocity. The character is known for hunting criminals in the lanes of Zaun.

Apart from these basic details about Warwick's origins, not much is known about him. This has led many fans to believe that the series may add to Warwick's backstory by reviving one of Arcane's dead characters.

The last audiences saw of Vander he had injected himself with Shimmer in order to protect Vi from Silco's goons, which turned him into a hulking beast. Vander was killed in the explosion from Jinx's monkey bomb, which caused the rift between Jinx and Vi.

A popular theory on Reddit about Warwick in Arcane is that Singed used Vander's body for his experiments, making him the man underneath the wolf. The beast part of his nature makes Warwick disconnected from his human emotions and memories, but the character is sometimes triggered by memories of his human life which prevents him from harming innocents.

The theory is a plausible one seeing as Vander isn't a champion in League of Legends, meaning there is no distinct path the character needs to follow to adhere to the lore of the game. Vander is also sometimes referred to by the Zaunites as the "Hound of the Underground" which could be a hint at where his arc is going.

Warwick's origins, meanwhile, are also loose enough to integrate Vander's story into his own and still have it be meaningful for the story.

What Vander's return in Arcane Could Mean

Vander's return at this point in Arcane's season could have big implications for the relationship between Jinx and Vi.

After Vander's death drove a wedge between the siblings in Season 1, the two have been unable to reconcile their differences. This all culminated in Act 1 of Season 2 of Arcane, which finally saw the siblings come to blows in a major battle.

Vander's re-introduction into the story now could provide Jinx and Vi some much needed clarity about their relationship, perhaps putting them on a path to reconciliation.

When she was younger, Vander instilled in Vi that she needed to look after her sister. But after years passed and Vi realized that Jinx was no longer the sister she once knew, she was willing to hunt and kill her to prevent her causing any more damage. A return from Vander at this point could remind Vi of the family she once had and the vow that she took.

Similarly, Vander's re-introduction would be just as confronting for Jinx, who has largely become who she is in the series due to her guilt and self-hatred over her actions that led to his death.

A return from a ghost in the sibling's past could be the catalyst the duo need to propel their character arcs forward and possibly repair their relationship. Although there's also the problem that Vander will no longer be the man they once knew and is now Warwick, a bloodthirsty beast, which would no doubt complicate their reunion.

New episodes in Arcane Season 2 will be released on Netflix on Saturday, November 16.