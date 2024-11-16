Arcane Season 2: Did Isha Die? Ending Explained

Arcane's second season has introduced plenty of new characters, but perhaps none more beloved than Isha. Although it appears Isha's time on the Netflix series may already be over.

Netflix's League of Legends adaptation has focused much of its story on the relationship between siblings Vi and Jinx, but in the second episode of the new season, Isha was introduced as young new friend for Jinx.

Isha turned out to be a needed companion for Jinx, helping her transition away from the chaotic self she'd become in Season 1 of Arcane and into a more level-headed mentor, maybe even a hero.

What Happened To Isha In Episode 6?

Netflix

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Arcane Season 2.

In Season 2 Episode 6 of Arcane, titled "The Message Hidden in The Pattern", Jinx, Vi and Isha take Warwick (aka Vander) to Viktor's commune, hoping his new arcane powers will be able to heal Vander and separate his mind from that of the beast.

While their plan appears to be working, Jayce has other plans. Driven to destroy Hextech after his time in the anomaly, Jayce arrives at the commune and murders Viktor, which results in everyone Viktor had healed dying - including Vander.

This reverts Warwick back to his beast mode and he lashes out in an uncontrollable rage, killing Noxians, enforcers, and endangering Jinx.

It had been established prior to this point that Jinx and Isha had become extremely close. Jinx admitted Isha reminded her of herself at that age, and that the kid's involvement in her life made her feel like she was "wearing glasses" for the first time. Similarly, Isha worships Jinx, with the young girl often looking for any opportunity to be like her hero, even styling her hair the same way as Jinx's.

This leads Isha to make the ultimate sacrifice for Jinx heading into battle against Warwick and using Jinx's Hextech-fuelled pistol to end his rampage, at the expense of her own life.

Does Isha Die In Arcane?

Arcane Season 2, Episode 6 ends before revealing the aftermath of the battle with Warwick. However, it can be assumed that Isha perished in the fight.

Isha loaded the pistol with multiple Hextech crystals in an effort to create a weapon strong enough to subdue Warwick. The result seemed to cause a massive blast, that looked similar to Jinx's at the end of Season 1.

While audiences will have to wait until Episode 7 to see the results of this, everything leading up to this scene seemed to be setting up Isha to die, as she sacrificed herself to save Jinx.

Another hint at Isha's demise can be seen in Arcane's Season 2 trailer. In one scene Jinx is shown wearing a hoodie and purple warpaint, which is very similar to what Isha sometimes wore throughout the series and could be seen as a tribute from Jinx to Isha's memory.

The writers have not been afraid to take big swings in Arcane's second season, especially considering it will be the last for the series. While tragic, Isha's death would serve as a monumental moment in Jinx's character arc and push her into an interesting new place for the final episodes of Arcane.

The final episodes of Arcane Season 2 will be released on November 23 on Netflix.