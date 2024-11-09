After years of long waiting, Netflix's Arcane Season 2 is finally here, and the story of the fictional cities of Piltover and Zaun continues.

The critically acclaimed animated series ended its first season on a massive cliffhanger.

Sisters Vi and Jinx fall even further apart as Jinx fires a rocket launcher into the Piltover Council chambers––causing death and destruction and igniting a war between the two nations.

Meet the Cast of Arcane Season 2

Ella Purnell - Jinx

Netflix

Jinx, played by Ella Purnell, is one of the key antagonists of Arcane, who comes from a tragic background.

Once known as Powder, following the death of her family and abandonment by her sister Vi, she becomes Jinx, an unstable persona born out of those intense tragedies. She is unpredictable and chaotic, has a flair for the dramatic, and loves to invent explosive gadgets.

Season 2 (check out some new story details here) sees Jinx enter a strange new status quo as the people of Zaun start to see her as a symbol of resistance against Piltover.

Many will recognize Purnell from her leading role in Amazon Studios' recent Fallout series. She can also be seen in Yellowjackets and Sweetpea.

Hailee Steinfeld - Vi (Violet)

Netflix

Hailee Steinfeld brings Violet, Vi for short, to life in Arcane.

Vi is Jinx's hotheaded, rebellious sister who originally lived in Zaun. Season 1 saw her try desperately to bring her sister back from the edge but fail to do so.

Season 2 sees Vi spend more time in Piltover than ever before as her will-they-won't-they relationship with Caitlyn is further explored.

Steinfeld is known for her work on-screen as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye and Charlie in Bumblebee. She also lends her voice to Gwen Stacey in the Across the Spider-Verse films.

Kevin Alejandro - Jayce Tails

Netflix

Kevin Alejandro's Jayce Tails is the leader of the Council of Piltover.

Jayce is both a scientist and an innovator who is responsible, alongside his good friend and colleague Viktor, for researching Hextech and its arcane potentials. His weapon of choice is a large, two-handed Hextech-powered hammer that can shoot arcane energy.

Following the events of the Season 1 finale, Jayce is weighed down heavily by guilt––But his exploration of Hextech is far from over.

Alejandro has played key roles in massively popular television shows such as Arrow, Southland, and True Blood.

Katie Leung - Caitlyn Kiramman

Netflix

Katie Leung's Caitlyn Kiramman is a decorated officer of the Piltover enforcers and the scion of House Kiramman.

Following the events of Season 1, Caitlyn is suddenly left in a new position she feels unprepared for, but she is not afraid to do what she must. She remains close to Vi, who she tries to recruit to help her bring down Jinx once and for all.

Leung is mostly known for her time as Cho Chang in the Harry Potter films, but can also be seen in The Wheel of Time, Nightsleeper, and The Peripheral.

Toks Olagundoye - Mel Medarda

Netflix

Mel Medarda, played by Toks Olagundoye, is a noble on the city council of Piltover who gets an even bigger narrative spotlight going into Season 2.

Mel and Jayce grow close due to their shared interest in the exploration of Hextech. Mel also holds a guarded hesitancy against her own mother, Ambessa Medarda, who often schemes behind her daughter's back.

Some of Olagundoye's previous projects include Frasier, Mulligan, and Castle.

Ellen Thomas - Ambessa Medarda

Netflix

Ambessa Medarda, voiced by Ellen Thomas, comes from the nation of Noxus outside of Piltover and Zaun. She is a warlord and stateswoman who has a very strained relationship with her daughter, Mel.

Ambessa is always scheming and constantly has a plan in motion, intent on servicing her own needs and desires.

Ellen Thomas can be seen in EastEnders, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and In the Long Run.

Harry Lloyd - Viktor

Netflix

Viktor is the research assistant and close friend of Jayce and plays an instrumental part in the development of Hextech.

Voiced by Harry Lloyd, the character is chronically ill thanks to growing up in Zaun.

His journey takes an unexpected turn in Season 2 as he gets closer to becoming The Machine Herald, a character from the original League of Legends games.

Some of Lloyd's previous credits include Counterpart, Brave New World, and The Theory of Everything.

Reed Shannon - Ekko

Netflix

Reed Shannon plays Ekko, a survivor and rebel who has spent his life fighting against Silco's (who is now dead) reign in Zaun and the distribution of Shimmer.

Ekko is part of a community known as the Firelights, who live by some of the very few trees that still exist in Zaun (albeit in a special, hidden corner). Perhaps their home could provide important answers to some of the Arcane's biggest questions.

Shannon's voice can also be heard in Blaze and the Monster Machines, with an example of his live-action work being the television series The Wilds.

Amirah Vann - Sevika

Netflix

Sevika, voiced by Amirah Vann, was one of Silco's top enforcers while he was alive. While he is now gone, she is not.

Sevika quickly finds herself aligning with Jinx as they work to bring hope to Zaun in light of Piltover's crushing oppression.

Fans can also spot Vann in Underground, The Changeling, and Queen Sugar.

Singed - Brett Tucker

Netflix

Not much is known about Brett Tucker's Singed, but he is a mad scientist who once worked with Silco.

Despite Silco being dead, he's still hard at work conducting all matters of experiments, including one that will look very familiar to League of Legends fans.

Tucker can be seen in other projects, including Stations 19, The Americans, and Troppo.

Mick Wingert - Cecil B. Heimerdinger

Netflix

Cecil B. Heimerdinger is a renowned and respected figure in Piltover who formerly sat on the city council.

His scientific mind has helped shape countless influential figures, including both Jace and now Ekko. Despite being very knowledgeable on the matter, Heimerdinger is very cautious about the risks that magic and the arcane bring to the table.

Some of Wingert's other work includes Batwheels, Firebuds, What If...?, and more.

Josh Keaton - Salo

Netflix

Josh Keaton's Salo is one of the members of Piltover's council who survives Jinx's attack.

Now relegated to a wheelchair, he is angry at the undercity and is out for blood.

Keaton has countless credits to his name, including Spectacular Spider-Man, Voltron: Legendary Defender, What If...?, and more.

JB Blanc - Vander

Netflix

JB Blanc's Vander was a former leader and revered protector of Zaun and the adoptive father of both Vi and Jinx. Sadly, he died long before the events unfolding in Season 2 of Arcane.

Thankfully, some flashback scenes and other quirks allowed Blanc to return to lend his voice despite those unfortunate circumstances.

Audiences might recognize Blanc's voice from other big projects like Horizon Zero Dawn, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, and more.

Jason Spisak - Silco

Netflix

While Silco did definitively die in Season 1, Jason Spisak does get to return to his role to voice a few more lines, thanks to some flashbacks.

Silco was a key figure in the lives of many Arcane characters. Not only did he hold control of Zaun, but he was also once a close friend of Vander's and was the one who took Jinx in after Vi abandoned her.

Some of Spisak's previous voice work includes Spider-Man 2, Young Justice, and Watchmen: Chapter 1.

Arcane Season 2 Act I is now streaming on Netflix, with new episodes dropping weekly on Saturday.