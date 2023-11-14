Arcane Season 2: First Look at Jinx Revealed (Photos)

Audiences finally have a first look at Jinx in Arcane Season 2 thanks to a newly revealed video.

Netflix's hit adaptation of the world of the uber-popular video game League of Legends (LoL) is coming back next year, following up on the shocking events shown in Season 1.

While the series follows several characters from LoL lore, the animated drama centered on a pair of sisters, Powder/Jinx and Vi (played by Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld respectively).

The plight of this sibling duo is set to be followed up upon in Acrane Season 2, as the Season 1 finale saw them go their separate ways after coming back together briefly in Season 1's final moments.

Take a Look at Jinx in Arcane Season 2

Netflix

Shown off as a part of Arcane Season 2's release announcement, fans got a glimpse at what Ella Purnell's Jinx will look like in the series' upcoming sophomore run.

The new video came by way of Netflix Anime's official X (formerly Twitter) account, showing off the beloved blue-haired pyrotechnic.

Netflix

This first look sees the character slowly marching over a bridge in what one can assume is the city of Zaun.

Jinx looks fairly similar to how she did in Season 1 of the Netflix series, sporting her iconic blue braids.

Netflix

While her outfit is silhouetted in the announcement video, it looks as though she is wearing the same clothes as the first season. However, she seems to be brandishing a suitcase in the Season 2 first look, perhaps hinting at Arcane's Loose Cannon hitting the road.

Netflix

This video also marks the first time fans got a look at Jinx's older sister Vi (played by Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld), who can be seen as Jinx's shadow in the announcement promo.

Netflix

Just going off this shadowy outline, Vi's Season 2 look is going to be very similar to that of Season 1, with the same parted hair and super-powered gauntlets.

Netflix

What Will Happen in Arcane Season 2?

While this brief first look at Arcane Season 2 is not a lot to go on, there are still a few nuggets fans can glean from the 15-second tease.

After the shocking bombing of the Council carried out by Jinx that ended Season 1, it would make sense if the character was headed out on her own in Season 2 as this announcement video seems to tease.

With all of Piltover coming after the trigger-happy vixen now that she committed a crime against the highest authority with her council, her being on the run makes a lot of sense.

For the first time, Jinx is finally free, killing her captor Silco in the Season 1 finale. However, there have been teases that the Season 1 villain will still make an impact on Season 2 going forward.

One would think Jinx might want to pair back up again with her sister Vi, but that does not look to be the case.

Reconciliation between the two will have to wait it seems, with Vi still coming to grips with what Silco and years of indoctrination turned her younger sister into.

Hopefully, fans will finally get some answers as to whether the sisters will ever rectify their once close relationship when Season 2 comes to Netflix.

Arcane Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix in November 2024.