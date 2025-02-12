Arcane Jinx Actor Was Blindsided By Season 3 Cancellation

Like many fans Ella Purnell, the voice actor for Jinx, was surprised to learn that Arcane Season 3 was not moving ahead.

Arcane began in 2021 on Netflix and quickly became a beloved animated series. The series brings to life the stories within Riot Games' League of Legends online multiplayer game.

While many hoped Arcane Season 3 would happen, the story ended after just 18 episodes.

Ella Purnell Addresses Arcane Season 3 Cancellation

Netflix

Arcane star Ella Purnell revealed she was just as blindsided as everyone else when it came to the Netflix series' cancellation.

While speaking at a panel at MegaCon (via ScreenRant), Purnell said "no one told [her]" the series was ending until she read it in the script:

"Well, I wouldn't know if it was going to be over. No one told me. This is true. Until I read the script, which was like a few days before my last recording session. And I read the script and I was like, what? We're doing another season, right? And I texted my agent and he was like,' oh, no, no, let me check in on that.' And then he goes, 'OK, so actually, it's done. I didn't know that.'"

The actress added that the cancellation "didn't really change" her life because they "recorded [Arcane] over so many years:"

"But I guess my life, my life didn't really change. You know, we recorded this over so many years and it's different with voiceover, right, because you're going in once a month, pretty much for a four-hour session. So you kind of forget what happens in between and you need like a little more pressure."

Despite only having a short run as Jinx, Purnell has been clear about how the Arcane role impacted her. In a goodbye post on social media, Purnell said the Arcane role was her "greatest honor" and that she "really can't describe" how much the character of Jinx has meant to her.

Will Jinx Ever Return?

Despite Arcane Season 3's cancellation (read more about why it was cancelled here), there is hope for the future of Jinx and the other League of Legends characters.

Arcane showrunner Christian Linke and other executives at Riot Games have been open about their intentions to continue the series in the form of new spin-off shows. Linke even told The Direct that they are currently "aggressively" developing several Arcane sequel ideas.

Jinx's fate was left uncertain in the finale of Arcane, after the character seemingly sacrificed herself for her sister, Vi, in the final showdown. However, a common theory (which is hinted at in the show) is that Jinx survived and fled the city to start a new life.

This would leave the door open for Jinx to appear in whatever Arcane sequel or spin-off happens next, meaning Purnell may potentially get the chance to reprise her role in the future.

Arcane is streaming on Netflix.