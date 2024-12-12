Ella Purnell said goodbye to Arcane fans and her role as Jinx.

Since Arcane's final episode, fans have been debating Jinx's survival. While her fate was framed as a heroic sacrifice, it was left ambiguous enough that viewers found multiple clues pointing to Jinx flying off into the proverbial sunset.

When Arcane co-creator Christian Linke was asked whether Jinx lived or died, he could only say, "I can neither confirm nor deny."

Ella Purnell Says Farewell To Arcane Fans

Netflix

On Instagram, Ella Purnell made what she hoped wasn't a "long soppy post" and wished to impart how it has been her "greatest honour and joy getting to play Jinx" in Arcane:

"Our final season of Arcane. All episodes out now on Netflix. I’m gonna try to not do a long soppy post about what this means to me but I do just want to say - it has been my greatest honour and joy getting to play Jinx."

Purnell wrote how playing Jinx "has taught and healed and shaped me" while thanking fans for all their years of "love and passion and support:"

"I really can’t describe how much she means to me, and how much she has taught and healed and shaped me. I have learnt and experienced so much. But most of all, I want to thank you guys, for all the love and passion and support you have shown us over the years."

The Arcane star further thanked fans for speaking with her at conventions and sharing "incredibly moving" stories of how Jinx and her journey connected to them on a personal level:

"I have loved meeting so many of you and hearing the ways you connect with this character and this show. It’s incredibly moving. Thank you for sharing your stories with me."

Purnell ended her message by saying that despite Arcane ending, "Jinx will always be a part of me, and I her:"

"It becomes easier to close this chapter knowing that she helped so many of you, in the same ways she helped me. Jinx will always be a part of me, and I her. It’s been a wild ride. I’ve loved every minute. Thanks for joining."

Is It Farewell Forever for Jinx?

The tone of Ella Purnell's post indeed points to her not returning as Jinx, at least for now, especially when she described it as "[closing] this chapter" of her career and this "wild ride" as Jinx.

Of course, just as Linke was asked about Jinx's survival, Purnell was questioned in the third episode of Arcane Afterglow. All Purnell would say about Jinx's supposed death was, "we don't know:"

"We don't know... we’re gonna leave that open to interpretation."

It would seem that the door is always open for Jinx to return and Purnell with her, but for now, Jinx is dead to the world of Runeterra.

But that hasn't stopped fans from theorizing where she'll appear next, such as Demacia, home of Luxanna "Lux" Crownguard. This is another location in Runeterra that Linke mentioned would be explored in a future project.

Arcane Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.