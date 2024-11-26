Arcane’s Jinx Gets Beautiful Ultra-Detailed Statue to Celebrate Her Season 2 Sendoff

Riot Games unveiled a new ultra-detailed Jinx special edition statue in honor of the Arcane Season 2 finale.

After 18 episodes and two seasons, Jinx's story has seemingly ended. She finally got her epic send-off by sacrificing herself and saving her sister, Vi, from the clutches of the deadly Warwick.

While fans have adored the character of Jinx/Powder for years thanks to her explosive personality in the League of Legends game, Ella Purnell's portrayal of the character in Arcane opened her up to a whole new audience who have fallen in love with the blue-braided badass.

Jinx's Arcane Send-Off Gets Epic Statue

Riot Games

In honor of Jinx's emotional send-off to close Arcane Season 2, League of Legends developer Riot Games revealed a beautiful new statue centered on the character.

This ultra-detailed offering focuses on the character as she appears in the Arcane Season 2 finale during her arrival to the siege of Piltover.

Riot Games

She sports her new shorter finale haircut, highlighted by pink streaks in her traditionally all-blue head of hair, and the shark-tooth coat she is seen wearing as she floats into the battle on her balloon in the series' final episode.

Riot Games

Jinx is posed in a typically confident stance, holding open her jacket to reveal all sorts of explosive accouterments, including her chattering flame chomper grenades as her signature Rhino gun, all covered in weathering and other stunning minute details.

Riot Games

Riot Games described the statue as "adorned with more weapons and instruments of mayhem than Stillwater Hold's entire armory:"

"Whether you stand with Zaun and the undercity, push for progress in Piltover, or just want to watch it all burn, the new Arcane merch collection has something for every fan. See Jinx like never before with the Arcane Champion Jinx 1/7 Scale Statue - available exclusively on the Riot Games Merch store! Standing in front of her smoking Rhino Gun and adorned with more weapons and instruments of mayhem than Stillwater Hold's entire armory, this Jinx statue brings new meaning to the term agent of chaos. The Arcane Champion Jinx 1/7 Scale Statue features exclusive packaging with a tearaway wrapper that can be opened as carefully as the development of the Hexgates or as violently as a brush with Warwick."

The figure is 11.6 inches tall (29.5 cm), 9.6 inches wide (24.3 cm), and 8.2 inches deep (20.8 cm).

Riot Games

Although an exact release date for the product has not yet been announced, it can be pre-ordered from the official Riot Games merch store for $199.99 and is expected to ship on June 30, 2025.

Is Jinx's Arcane Story Over?

With Arcane over (read more about Arcane's cancellation here) and Jinx supposedly dead, most fans think her story in Netflix's League of Legends universe may be done. However, that may not end up being the case.

If fans look closely at Jinx's quote/unquote death scene, they can see a distinct shimmer-tinged streak jet across the screen.

Also, in the show's epilogue, Katie Leung's Caitlyn looks over schematics for the tower Jinx seemed to perish in. The blueprints include some ventilation shafts that someone could use to escape if they wanted to.

This all seems to hint that Jinx may not actually be dead and could be out there, ready for a return someday.

Needless to say, Arcane was just the start of League's dive into the world of big-budget television.

According to the show's co-creator, Christian Linke (via Necrit94), they are already a year into development on the first Arcane spin-off series. This new show will center on "Noxus, Ionia, and Demacia," with information beyond that not having yet been specified:

"Noxus, Ionia, and Demacia are getting shows and are [the] next steps into this cinematic universe.... [The] next series is already in development for about a year."

While it seems that the show will focus on Mel Medarda (the Noxian council member from Arcane Seasons 1/2), that is not to say Jinx will never return in any form.

According to Riot co-founder Marc Merrill, this particular spin-off is said to be the first in "a bunch" from Riot and the Arcane team. That could mean Jinx may return in one of these other series if the creative team deems it viable.

Arcane Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.