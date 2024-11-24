Arcane has never shied away from killing off major characters and its finale episode saw the end of a few notable League of Legends characters.

After Jayce made the surprising move to kill his partner, Viktor, in Episode 6, many were wondering what the character had gone through after he disappeared into the anomaly.

Those questions were answered in Arcane's final act. It was revealed Jayce was transported to a future in which Piltover had ended due to Hextech, the innovative magic technology he and Viktor had spent their lives creating.

To avoid this dire future, Jayce returned to his world with the intention to end Hextech, which included Viktor who had been transformed into a powerful being by the Hexcore.

What Happened to Viktor & Jayce In Arcane Season 2's Ending

Netflix

The final three episodes of Arcane Season 2 set up a war between Jayce and Viktor, with one wanting to end Hextech and the other wanting to use it to evolve the world.

After Jayce killed Viktor in Episode 6, the character is revived by Singed using Warwick's regenerative blood, which transforms him into an even more powerful machine-human-mage hybrid.

Viktor's goal is to reach the anomaly under the Hexgates, which will give him the power he needs to achieve his vision of adding everyone in Piltover to his "glorious evolution."

Netflix

When Viktor arrives at the Hexgates Jayce is ready to stop him and the two start to fight. Jayce almost succumbs to Viktor's brainwashing, but is rescued by Ekko, giving Jayce enough time to change Viktor's mind.

"You've always wanted to cure what you thought were weaknesses. Your leg. Your disease. But you were never broken, Viktor. There is beauty in imperfections. They made you who you are."

Netflix

A flashback reveals that during Jayce's time in the alternate universe he met an older version of Viktor, one who had achieved his dream of completing the final evolution. But this dream hadn't been what Viktor was hoping for and he tasks Jayce with making his past self see this.

"I thought I could bring an end to the world's suffering. But when every equation was solved all that remained were fields of dreamless solitude. There is no prize to perfection. Only an end to pursuit. In all timelines, in all possibilities, only you can show me this."

Now on the same page, Viktor and Jayce agree to put an end to Hextech together. The two of them sacrifice their lives to end the anomaly and save Piltover from its doomed fate.

Are Jayce and Viktor Really Dead?

Netflix

Playing with the arcane has led to many deaths in the series, including Heimerdinger's, so it seems likely that Viktor and Jayce's decision to end Hextech came at the expense of their lives.

Neither character appears in the epilogue of Arcane (which hints at other champion's fates, such as Jinx's) so it can be concluded that the two were vaporized in whatever cosmic space they were in.

However, some other theories suggest perhaps Viktor and Jayce weren't killed and instead were transported into another universe. The multiverse concept was introduced when Jayce, Ekko and Heimerdinger, entered the anomaly only to be spat out in other universe, so perhaps that's what happened to Jayce and Viktor as well.

Arcane Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix.