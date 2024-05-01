Descendants: The Rise of Red is Disney's latest Descendants film and features a large cast of new and returning stars.

Set to premiere July 12 on Disney+, Descendants 4 follows Red, the daughter of the antagonistic Queen of Hearts, along with Cinderella and Prince Charming's daughter, Chloe, in a time-traveling quest to save Auradon.

The Cast of Descendants 4: The Rise of Red

Disney confirmed Descendants: The Rise of Red's 15 main cast members, including newcomers Malia Baker and Kylie Cantrall, as well as familiar Disney stars Brandy Norwood and Paolo Montalban.

Kylie Cantrall - Red

Kylie Cantrall

Making her Descendants debut, Kylie Cantrall plays Descendents 4 titular character Red, the rebel princess of Wonderland and the new villain kid whose mother incites a coup against Auradon.

While The Rise of Red is Cantrall's first appearance in the franchise, she is a familiar face on Disney+ and Disney Channel having appeared in Bizaardvark, Raven's Home, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Malia Baker - Chloe

Malia Baker

Best known for her role as Mary Anne Spier in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club, Malia Baker plays Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming, and he's known to be a bit of a perfectionist.

According to Disney's press release, Chloe catches Red "red-handed" before the two are forced to unite to undo events of the past.

Brandy Norwood - Cinderella

Brandy Norwood

While a newcomer to Descendants, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Brandy is well-known for having starred in 1997's Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella produced by Walt Disney Television.

Brandy is confirmed to be reprising her iconic '90s role for Descendants 4 as not only Cinderella but now the mother Chloe, played by Malia Baker.

Rita Ora - The Queen of Hearts

Rita Ora

Playing the antagonistic Queen of Hearts with a traumatic history is British singer-songwriter Rita Ora.

The pop singer's acting roles consist of The Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and Kung-Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

China Anne McClain - Uma

China Anne McClain

First introduced in Descendants 2, China Anne McClain is back for The Rise of Red as Uma, the daughter of The Little Mermaid villain Ursula and now the new principal of Auradon Prep.

In addition to a long-running list of Descendants credits, McClain has also starred in House of Payne, Blood Brother, and The Paynes.

Melanie Paxson - Fairy Godmother

Melanie Paxson

Another previous franchise star, Melanie Paxson (Dealbreakers) is confirmed to return in Descendants 4 as Cinderella's Fairy Godmother, the principal of Auradon Academy and the mother of Jane.

Dara Reneé - Uliana

Dara Reneé

After playing Kourtney in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, up-and-coming actress Dara Reneé makes her Descendants debut as Uliana, the sister of Ursula and Uma's aunt.

Ruby Rose Turner - Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts

Ruby Rose Turner

Disney Channel star Ruby Rose Turner also plays the Queen of Hearts in Descendants: The Rise of Red, but as the young version of Rita Ora's Queen of Hearts named Bridget.

Morgan Dudley - Ella/Young Cinderella

Morgan Dudley

Newcomer Morgan Dudley, who recently appeared in 2023's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, also plays a younger version of a Descendants character, namely Brandy's Ella/Cinderella.

Joshua Colley - Young Hook

Joshua Colley

Adding to Descendants 4's cast from the past, young musical theater star Joshua Colley will play a teenage Captain Hook.

Peder Lindell - Morgie

Peder Lindell

Little has been revealed about Morgie, a new character within the Descendants' ever-expanding universe, but he's expected to be the son of Morgana le Fey and played by newcomer Peder Lindell.

Grace Narducci - Fay/Young Fairy Godmother

Grace Narducci

Portraying Fay, the teen version of Melanie Paxson's Fairy Godmother, is Grace Narducci from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and NCIS.

Jeremy Swift - Principal Merlin

Jeremy Swift

Emmy Award-winning English actor Jeremy Swift (Downton Abbey and Mary Poppins Returns) is set to play The Sword and The Stone's Merlin, but within the role of principal.

Paolo Montalban - King Charming

Paolo Montalban

Paolo Montalban joins Brandy in reprising his role from 1997's Cinderella; but for Descendants: The Rise of Red, Montalban's prince is now King Charming and the father of Chloe.

Leonardo Nam - Maddox Hatter

Leonardo Nam

In Descendants 4, Maddox Hatter is the son of the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts' inventor.

He is played by actor and vocal artist Leonardo Nam, whose credits include Werewolf by Night, Westworld, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Descendants: The Rise of Red premieres July 12 on Disney+ and August 9 on Disney Channel.

