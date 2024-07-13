With the introduction of Morgie le Fay (son of Morgana le Fay) in Descendants: Rise of Red, fans may be wondering who exactly his mother Morgana is.

The premise of the Descendants franchise is following the adventures of the children (or grandchildren, etc.) of iconic Disney characters. However, Morgana le Fay does not necessarily fit that descriptor, as a character very few have even heard of.

She is inspired by the character Morgan le Fay from Arthurian legend. Morgan is an enchantress, sometimes presented as a villain and other times as King Arthur's healer. In many legends, she is King Arthur's half-sister, too.

But, Morgan and Morgana are still very different from one another.

Who Is Morgana le Fay from Disney Lore?

Disney

Morgana le Fay is from the 2010 live-action Disney movie The Sorcerer's Apprentice, wherein she was played by Alice Krige. Much like a lot of the movie as a whole, she was inspired by Arthurian legends but melded into the film's mostly modernized story.

Morgana le Fay (known at one point by Morgan Pendragon) was a sorceress in Arthurian times who was responsible for the death of Merlin, who was once her teacher.

A traitor to her fellow students, Morgana planned to enslave humanity using her powers in black magic (believing that those who could do magic were more important than those who could not), before being absorbed into the body of another sorceress, Veronica Gorloisen.

Throughout the movie, she works (while being absorbed into a couple of different characters' bodies) to enact revenge, but is ultimately destroyed in the movie's final battle.

Morgana le Fay in Descendants Universe

Morgana le Fay does not actually appear herself in any of the Descendants movies, though her son Morgie le Fay is in Descendants: Rise of Red.

Played by Peder Lindell, Morgie is a follower of Ursula's sister Uliana, and can manipulate dark magic like his mother. His role in Descendants: Rise of Red is relatively small, but it is clear that he is on the side of the movie's antagonists.

Perhaps, if the Descendants franchise continues, more of who Morgie himself is as a character could be revealed.

Descendants: Rise of Red is now available to stream on Disney+.