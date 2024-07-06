An official update from Pixar indicated that Monster Inc. 3 may be on the horizon.

Disney's Monsters, Inc. is a mainstay of Pixar, having introduced kids to the iconic characters of James P. "Sulley" Sullivan and Mike Wazowski.

This led to an eventual prequel film, Monsters University, which covered how Sulley and Mike met in college, and a Disney+ sequel series, Monsters at Work.

However, considering the franchise has grossed over $1.2 billion between the two films, it wouldn't be surprising for Pixar to greenlight a theatrical sequel.

Pixar CCO Peter Docter spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the future of franchises like Inside Out, Toy Story, and (of course) Monsters Inc.

When asked about which stories should be further franchised, Docter mentioned a potential Monster Inc. 3 as something they've "been searching for ideas for:"

"We've been searching for ideas for a 'Monsters, Inc.' sequel for a long time, and we haven't seen enough to start working on anything there yet."

Docter confirmed they're "looking at everything" in regards to revisiting franchises like The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Toy Story, Inside Out, Up, and Monsters Inc.:

"We're looking at everything, but we haven't really made any small list of films like that."

While this is not an official confirmation of Monsters Inc. 3 being in the works, it re-emphasizes Pixar's plans to make more sequels.

What Is the Future of Pixar Franchises?

Pixar is no stranger to successful sequels. Its biggest box office successes ($1 billion or more) have all been continued stories: Incredible 2, Toy Story 3, Toy Story 4, and Finding Dory.

Pixar President Jim Morris recently discussed a shift at Pixar to balance original projects with more sequels and spin-offs of successful franchises. This new strategy aims to release three movies every two years, altering their previous annual release pattern.

Inside Out 2 is already outperforming its box office expectations, giving Pixar more reason to rely on sequels for the greatest returns on investment.

Considering Monsters University (released 11 years ago) earned significantly more than 2001's Monsters Inc., there's no doubt Monsters Inc. 3 would be a terrifying box office hit.

A third installment is already set up through the series Monsters at Work.

Set after Monsters Inc., the Disney+ series follows Tylor Tuskmon, a recent Scare Major graduate, as he navigates his reassignment to the Monsters Inc. Facilities Team amidst the company's transition from scream to laugh power. Meanwhile, Mike and Sulley face the challenges of running the factory.

As this show lays the groundwork for a potential Monsters Inc. 3, only time will tell if Pixar decides to return Sulley and Mike to the big screen.

