Disney+ Unveils 21 Perfect Christmas Movies for Families This Holiday Season (2025)

Disney+ is ready to make the yuletide gay for subscribers, recommending 21 perfect Christmas movies on the service right now. The holiday season always brings families together to watch either festive favorites or new additions to the holiday movie canon that each studio has to offer. 2025 has been no different, with big-name Christmas movies like Amazon Prime Video's Oh. What. Fun. being one of the early winners of this year's snow-capped festivities.

The Disney-owned streamer also got in on the action, not letting subscribers forget all Christmastime staples on the service, now available to stream for fans at home. Disney+ did this by way of a new post on its official Instagram account, highlighting nearly two dozen Christmas movies for families to enjoy over the holidays.

The post collected everything from all-time classics like The Muppet Christmas Carol and Gremlins, to new yet-to-be-discovered favorites like the newly released A Very Jonas Christmas.

The Best Christmas Movies on Disney+ (2025 Edition)

Jingle All the Way

20th Century Fox

The 1996 Christmas classic, Jingle All the Way, follows Arnold Schwarzenegger as Howard Langston and Sinbad as Howard Langston. When two fathers fail to get their Christmas shopping done until Christmas Eve, they are pitted against one another as they traverse a snow-covered Minneapolis on the hunt for a specific action figure for their respective sons.

A Christmas Carol

Walt Disney Pictures

Walt Disney Pictures offered its third take on A Christmas Carol in 2009 on the back of its transformative leading man Jim Carrey. The hyper-realistic animated blockbuster tells the beloved Christmas tale as originally written by Charles Dickens, following a money-hungry businessman, Ebenezer Scrooge, who has his heart opened to the merriment of the season after being visited by three ghosts.

Miracle on 34th Street

20th Century Fox

Based on the 1947 original, Les Mayfield's Miracle on 34th Street provided some heart-warming festive fun for families when it was released in theaters in 1994. The movie tells the tale of a young girl skeptical of the Santa Claus myth; however, after a local Macy's hires a Santa named Kris Kringle, her eyes are opened.

Home Alone 2

20th Century Fox

After getting left home alone by his family the Christmas prior, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York sees Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McAllister yet again get separated from his family, albeit this time, he ends up in the hustle and bustle of New York City while the rest of the McAllisters head to Miami, Florida.

A Very Jonas Christmas

Disney+

A Very Jonas Christmas is one of Disney+'s newest additions to its holiday-themed offerings. Centered around the trio of pop-singing brothers from which it takes its name, A Very Jonas Christmas sees Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas forced to reckon with a Christmas curse, as Santa Claus puts them on a road trip across Europe to avoid the band from breaking up.

Santa Clause 2

Walt Disney Pictures

The Santa Clause 2 sees Tim Allen return for more fun as the big man in red. After being forced to take on the Father Christmas moniker in the first movie, the 2002 Disney movie sees Allen's Scott Calvin tasked with taking a wife, finding his very own Mrs. Claus.

Gremlins

Warner Bros. Pictures

While not a traditional Christmas movie, Gremlins still technically counts as one of Disney+'s holiday-set blockbusters. Directed by Joe Dante and written by Chris Columbus, Gremlins is a fun monster-filled romp, following a young teen who comes into possession of a mysterious, particularly temperamental creature known as a Mogwai.

Family Guy Christmas Special

Fox Animation

The Family Guy Christmas Special is finally here. While the beloved adult animated series has had its fair share of holiday-themed episodes over the years, its first Christmas Special pokes fun at the holiday movie-making machine, Hallmark, following Lois Griffin, a big city girl who meets a small-town mechanic, Peter, and falls in love.

Jack Frost

Warner Bros. Pictures

The holidays are all about family, both those with us and those who have passed. Jack Frost is all about that, specifically Michael Keaton's Jack Frost, a father who, after being tragically taken from his family too soon, returns to connect with his family as a ghostly specter in the shape of a snowman.

Noelle

Walt Disney Pictures

Noelle is one of Disney+'s original holiday movies. Released as one of the streaming service's first new entries into its expansive holiday canon, the movie stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as the daughter and son of Santa Claus. After the death of the big man himself, Kendrick's Noelle Kringle goes on a hunt for her brother, as he is the next in line for the North Pole throne.

Full-Court Miracle

Disney Channel

Originally released as a Disney Channel Original Movie, Full-Court Miracle is one of the few Hanukkah-themed movies on the Disney-owned streaming service. The 2003 sports drama centers on a young Jewish basketball player who searches for a coach during a slump over the Hanukkah movie.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Walt Disney Pictures

Another one of Disney's adaptations of Charles Dickens' beloved Christmas Carol novel, The Muppet Christmas Carol, brings Jim Henson's Muppets into the world of the literary classic. The film stars Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, with the rest of the cast played by everyone's favorite Muppet characters.

The Family Stone

20th Century Fox

Regarded as one of the best Christmas movies of all time, The Family Stone is also streaming on Disney+. The 2005 dramedy tells the tale of a young man bringing his longtime girlfriend back to his family home for a potential proposal. However, he gets more than he bargained for, as his familial unit begins to show its true chaotic colors.

A Christmas Story

MGM

Not to worry. There is no risk of "poking your eye out, kid" with watching A Christmas Story. This beloved Christmas classic was originally released in 1983, telling a slice-of-life story about a young, bespectacled boy, Ralphie, who dreams of getting a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle for Christmas.

Four Christmases

Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon, Four Christmases is yet another holiday comedy to add to your watchlist. The 2008 film features an uptight couple, Brad and Kate, who are forced to visit four separate pieces of their families after their holiday plans are cancelled due to dense fog.

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol

Disney Television Animation

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol is a new animated special from Disney Television Animation. Originally airing as a Disney Channel original holiday special, this story of two North Pole elves who accidentally cause a mess after revealing their mistakes from the past is now streaming on Disney+.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw

Walt Disney Pictures

Based on the third book in the acclaimed Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw, is a holiday-tinged Wimpy Kid adventure that sees main character Greg forced to reckon with the lofty expectations of his unreasonable father. The new animated movie comes to Disney+ on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas

Walt Disney Pictures

Mickey Mouse has starred in various Christmas movies over the years, but Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas might be his most iconic. This animated special features three separate Disney stories set over the holiday season, one focused on Donald Duck and his nephews, another on Goofy, and the last on Mickey and Minnie.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Warner Bros. Pictures

Widely considered one of the best holiday comedies of all time, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation brings back Chevy Chase's Clark Griswold, this time as he and his family celebrate the holidays. The movie features a simple premise: a father doing everything he can to ensure his family has a perfect Christmas, although, in typical Lampoon's fashion, things do not go as planned.

Die Hard

20th Century Fox

Whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie will remain a question that plagues the holiday season for decades to come, but that does not make it any less of a great film. Taking place entirely in a Los Angeles office tower, Die Hard tells the tale of a New York City detective who takes matters into his own hands after a group of terrorists ransacks his estranged wife's Christmas party.

The Polar Express

Warner Bros. Pictures

Nothing says the holidays quite like seeing Tom Hanks manning a North Pole-bound locomotive. The Polar Express was initially released in 2004. This computer-animated film, directed by Ron Howard, features Hanks playing multiple roles as he mans a train full of kids headed to see Santa on Christmas Eve.