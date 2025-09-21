Disney+ is unwrapping its biggest holiday slate yet with a festive one-two punch of movies set to arrive for Christmas 2025. Since its debut in 2019, the streaming service has tapped into the season by spotlighting family-friendly films and specials. With multiple new premieres on the way, Disney+ is aiming to make the holidays even more central to its streaming strategy.

Disney is making history this holiday season by releasing two franchise-based Christmas movies on its streaming service for the first time. The streamer revealed that A Very Jonas Christmas Movie will premiere on November 14, followed by Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw on December 5.

Both projects tap into beloved brands with built-in fanbases, highlighting Disney+'s strategy of leaning on recognizable franchises to anchor its seasonal offerings. This has been done in the past, but not to this extent.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie brings Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas back together on-screen as they race against time to make it home from London to New York for Christmas, with an all-star cast including Billie Lourd, Laverne Cox, KJ Apa, Randall Park, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Santa.

Meanwhile, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw, adapted from Jeff Kinney's bestselling third book in the series, continues Greg Heffley's misadventures as he clashes with his dad’s expectations, voiced by Aaron D. Harris and Chris Diamantopoulos. Directed by Matt Danner and written by Kinney himself, the film is one of Disney's five biggest animated releases over the next two years.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw

Disney+ is signaling its biggest push yet to dominate the Christmas streaming season by doubling down on holiday-themed entries with these two family-friendly franchises. The company is investing in both brands, with more Wimpy Kid adaptations in the works and the Jonas Brothers returning for Camp Rock 3.

Although debuting two franchise films is a first, Disney+ has regularly leaned into Christmas programming before, even launching a channel dedicated to the holiday last year. One installment of Diary of a Wimpy Kid is already among its past holiday releases, so this new addition should be no surprise.

5 Disney+ Original Christmas Movies

Noelle

Noelle

Released November 12, 2019, alongside the launch of Disney+, Noelle stars Anna Kendrick as Santa's spirited daughter who must track down her brother Nick (Bill Hader), the reluctant heir to the Claus mantle, when he disappears just before Christmas.

Godmothered

Godmothered

Godmothered premiered on Disney+ in December 2020. It features Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell in a fairy-godmother-meets-modern-world fantasy in which an inexperienced godmother tries to revive the spirit of Christmas.

Home Sweet Home Alone

Home Sweet Home Alone

This rebootish entry in the Home Alone franchise debuted exclusively on Disney+ on November 12, 2021, joining all the other Home Alone films. It stars Archie Yates as Max Mercer, who's accidentally left behind while his family is on vacation. The movie features Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Kenan Thompson.

Dashing Through the Snow

Dashing Through the Snow

Released on November 17, 2023, Dashing Through the Snow is a fantasy comedy with Lil Rel Howery as a mysterious Santa-figure, Ludacris as a social worker who's lost his holiday faith, and Madison Skye Validum as his daughter.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

Released on Disney+ during the holiday season of 2023, this animated adaptation of Jeff Kinney's Cabin Fever follows Greg (voiced by Wesley Kimmel) as he tries to avoid Santa's naughty list.

BONUS: The Santa Clauses

The Santa Clauses

This series builds on the Santa Clause films, exploring what happens after Scott Calvin's (Tim Allen) adventures as Santa. Each season has been marketed with a strong Christmas push, both following similar release schedules in November and December of 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Audiences were excited to see Allen return alongside Elizabeth Mitchell's Mrs. Claus. Tracy Morgan joined Season 2 as the Easter Bunny.

BONUS: What If Seasons 2 & 3

What If...?

Although not entirely Christmas stories, What If...? Seasons 2 and 3 included holiday-themed episodes and were promoted heavily around Christmas.

This primarily stems from the Season 2 episode "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?," where Purple Hulk first debuted, but also from its release date, with both seasons having episodes released on Christmas Day.