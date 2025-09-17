Demi Lovato’s Camp Rock 3 Involvement Becomes Official (But It’s Not What Fans Were Hoping For)

Demi Lovato's unexpected involvement in Camp Rock 3 has been officially revealed, but it might be disappointing for some diehard fans. The Disney Channel original movie franchise's success led to two Camp Rock installments on the small screen in 2008 and 2010. The two movies were headlined by Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, exploring the story of aspiring artists who want to make a name for themselves while navigating issues and romance at a music summer camp.

Camp Rock has been making headlines ever since the Jonas Brothers kicked off their 20th anniversary tour in New Jersey with a surprise reunion performance of "This Is Me" and "Wouldn't Change a Thing," with Demi Lovato, fueling rumors that a third installment of the franchise could be in the cards. And now, Disney broke the news that Camp Rock 3 has officially been greenlit, but with a twist revolving around Lovato's involvement.

Disney+ officially revealed the main cast members of Camp Rock 3, which includes the returning Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe, and Kevin) alongside some exciting newcomers, such as Liamani Segura, Hudson Stone, Lumi Pollack, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, Ava Jean, and Malachi Barton.

However, one clear omission from the cast announcement is original Camp Rock mainstay Demi Lovato. While she is confirmed to serve as an executive producer in Camp Rock 3, the fact that she is not part of the cast suggests that she will not reprise her role as Mitchie Torres.

Following the announcement, Lovato shared two images of Mitchie Torres on X celebrating Camp Rock 3's confirmation:

Directed by Matthew Diamond, Camp Rock premiered on Disney Channel on June 20, 2008. Meanwhile, a sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, was directed by Paul Hoen, and it was released on the same channel on September 3, 2010.

Why I Think Demi Lovato's Mitchie Torres Will Appear in 'Camp Rock 3'

Disney

Demi Lovato's absence from the official cast announcement of Camp Rock 3 might be disappointing for diehard fans of the franchise, but there is still reason to be hopeful about her potential return as Mitchie Torres.

The confirmation that Lovato is involved in an executive producer capacity for the threequel could be a solid indication that she could reprise her Camp Rock role, at least in a cameo.

Interestingly, Maria Canals-Barrera is confirmed to return as Connie Torres (Mitchie's mother) in Camp Rock 3. This casting could be the biggest hint that Mitchie could appear in some capacity and return alongside the Connect 3 to mentor the newcomers.

If Mitchie ends up appearing, Camp Rock 3 could continue her romance storyline with Joe Jonas' Shane Gray, or she could be a mentor figure to the aspiring singers. Camp Rock 2 already explored Mitchie's potential as a leader, and she could be a full-fledged one in the threequel that could inspire those who are still trying to find their musical path.