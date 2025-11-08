Disney+ Officially Launches Christmas 2025 TV Channel

Disney+ has officially launched the 2025 edition of its Christmas Channel, which was first unveiled last year, featuring a stellar lineup of movies and TV shows to help embrace the holiday cheer. In September 2024, the House of Mouse's streaming service announced a new function that paved the way for it to showcase "always on" live streaming channels, which boast a lineup of nostalgic content, documentaries, and action-packed projects under the Star Wars and Marvel umbrellas. This function was only made available for Disney+ U.S. Premium subscribers.
As part of its 2024 efforts, Disney+ launched its first-ever Christmas Channel, featuring a loop of holiday classics and originals. Following the success of the streaming service's livestreaming holiday channel launch, Disney decided to bring back this effort in 2025.
Disney+ officially launched the "Season's Streamings" channel for U.S. Premium subscribers (under the Streams section) on November 4, 2025, aligning with the start of holiday programming.
The content lineup in the livestreaming channel includes notable classics, such as the Home Alone movies, A Christmas Carol, Frozen II, and Miracle on 34th Street.
It also has its fair share of Mickey Mouse-focused entries, which include the likes of Mickey's Christmas Carol and Mickey Saves Christmas. Marvel and Star Wars also made it to the list with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.
Here is a full list of the 70 movies and TV shows appearing in the Season's Streamings lineup (excluding specific Christmas-themed TV episodes):
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Shortsgiving with Big City Greens
- Shortsmas with Big City Greens
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- Frozen II
- Ice Age: Scrat Tales
- LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins
- Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- Mickey Saves Christmas
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Olaf Presents
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Naughty & Nice
- The Small One
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse
- Babes in Toyland
- Christmas… Again?!
- Christmas with Walt Disney
- The Christmas Star
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe
- Cloud 9
- Cool Runnings
- Dashing Through the Snow
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Christmas Cabin Fever
- Full-Court Miracle
- Godmothered
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Ice Princess
- I’ll be Home for Christmas
- Le Pupille
- The Mighty Ducks
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
- The Naughty Nine
- Noelle
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- One Magic Christmas
- Puppy for Hannukkah
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- The Santa Clauses
- The Shepherd
- Snowball Express
- ’Twas the Night
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Ice Age
- Ice Age: The Meltdown
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- Edward Scissorhands
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- Home Alone 3
- Home Alone 4
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- Jingle All the Way
- Jingle All the Way 2
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- While You Were Sleeping
Unfortunately, access to this functionality is limited to residents of the United States, and it is not yet available worldwide. It is expected to run from November 4, 2025, to late December or early January 2026.
Disney+'s Seasons Streaming Channel Is More Important Than You Think
Disney+'s launch of this holiday-themed livestreaming channel is more significant than fans think, as it allows families to avoid being limited by choices during the festive seasons of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's.
It offers effortless, always-on programming, which is perfect for background viewing during the busy holiday season. Given that part of the streaming experience is having difficulty choosing what to watch, this Season's Streaming channel fills a gap by letting viewers take a step back and enjoy the content that is currently livestreaming.
Embracing this format allows Disney+ to stand out from its competitors because it essentially transforms the House of Mouse's streaming service into the go-to holiday hub. This differs from Netflix and HBO Max, where users must scroll through and select which content to watch during the Christmas season.