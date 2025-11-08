Disney+ Officially Launches Christmas 2025 TV Channel

Disney+ has officially launched the 2025 edition of its Christmas Channel, which was first unveiled last year, featuring a stellar lineup of movies and TV shows to help embrace the holiday cheer. In September 2024, the House of Mouse's streaming service announced a new function that paved the way for it to showcase "always on" live streaming channels, which boast a lineup of nostalgic content, documentaries, and action-packed projects under the Star Wars and Marvel umbrellas. This function was only made available for Disney+ U.S. Premium subscribers.

As part of its 2024 efforts, Disney+ launched its first-ever Christmas Channel, featuring a loop of holiday classics and originals. Following the success of the streaming service's livestreaming holiday channel launch, Disney decided to bring back this effort in 2025.

Disney+ officially launched the "Season's Streamings" channel for U.S. Premium subscribers (under the Streams section) on November 4, 2025, aligning with the start of holiday programming.

The content lineup in the livestreaming channel includes notable classics, such as the Home Alone movies, A Christmas Carol, Frozen II, and Miracle on 34th Street.

It also has its fair share of Mickey Mouse-focused entries, which include the likes of Mickey's Christmas Carol and Mickey Saves Christmas. Marvel and Star Wars also made it to the list with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.

Here is a full list of the 70 movies and TV shows appearing in the Season's Streamings lineup (excluding specific Christmas-themed TV episodes):

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Shortsgiving with Big City Greens

Shortsmas with Big City Greens

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Frozen II

Ice Age: Scrat Tales

LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

Mickey Saves Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Olaf Presents

Prep & Landing

Prep & Landing: Naughty & Nice

The Small One

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse

Babes in Toyland

Christmas… Again?!

Christmas with Walt Disney

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe

Cloud 9

Cool Runnings

Dashing Through the Snow

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Christmas Cabin Fever

Full-Court Miracle

Godmothered

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Home Sweet Home Alone

Ice Princess

I’ll be Home for Christmas

Le Pupille

The Mighty Ducks

The Muppet Christmas Carol

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa

The Naughty Nine

Noelle

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

One Magic Christmas

Puppy for Hannukkah

Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

The Santa Clauses

The Shepherd

Snowball Express

’Twas the Night

The Ultimate Christmas Present

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Ice Age

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Edward Scissorhands

Ernest Saves Christmas

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Jingle All the Way

Jingle All the Way 2

Miracle on 34th Street

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

While You Were Sleeping

Unfortunately, access to this functionality is limited to residents of the United States, and it is not yet available worldwide. It is expected to run from November 4, 2025, to late December or early January 2026.

Disney+'s Seasons Streaming Channel Is More Important Than You Think

Disney+

Disney+'s launch of this holiday-themed livestreaming channel is more significant than fans think, as it allows families to avoid being limited by choices during the festive seasons of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's.

It offers effortless, always-on programming, which is perfect for background viewing during the busy holiday season. Given that part of the streaming experience is having difficulty choosing what to watch, this Season's Streaming channel fills a gap by letting viewers take a step back and enjoy the content that is currently livestreaming.

Embracing this format allows Disney+ to stand out from its competitors because it essentially transforms the House of Mouse's streaming service into the go-to holiday hub. This differs from Netflix and HBO Max, where users must scroll through and select which content to watch during the Christmas season.