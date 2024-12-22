Here’s Where To Watch All 6 Home Alone Movies This Christmas

The hype surrounding the Home Alone franchise is always high during the holiday, and it has fans asking where to stream the beloved Christmas films.

Where Fans Can Watch the Home Alone Movies

Home Alone (1990)

Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, & Daniel Stern

Directed by Chris Columbus, Home Alone revolves around the story of Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy left alone to defend his house from a pair of robbers known as the Wet Bandits after his family accidentally left him behind on their way to their Christmas vacation to Paris.

Home Alone has been considered one of the best Christmas movies ever made, and it was even selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2023.

The movie is available to stream on Disney+ and Sling TV. It can also be purchased on major digital platforms.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Macaulay Culkin

Home Alone's success led to the release of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on November 20, 1992.

Aside from the returning main trio from the first movie, the sequel boasts a star-studded ensemble that includes the likes of Tim Curry, Brenda Fricker, and Eddie Bracken. It even included a cameo from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Home Alone 2 follows Kevin as he gets separated this time from his family in the airport. After ending up in New York with his father's wallet, he uses it to check into the prestigious Plaza Hotel, realizing that he has all the freedom to celebrate Christmas on his own terms.

However, an unexpected encounter with the Wet Bandits turns Kevin's Christmas around.

This marks the last Home Alone movie for Macaulay Culkin, but some fans have already been clamoring for the actor to return for another film, especially after a Cabin Alone viral poster emerged online in November 2023.

Home Alone 2 is available to stream on Disney+ and Sling TV, and the movie can be purchased on major digital platforms.

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Alex D. Linz

Home Alone 3 is the first sequel without Kevin McCallister, the Wet Bandits, and the entire McCallister family.

The threequel follows the story of Alex Pruitt, an eight-year-old boy who was left alone to defend his home against a gang of international criminals out to retrieve a toy car that houses a stolen missile-cloaking microchip.

Home Alone 3 was the last movie in the franchise to receive a theatrical release.

The movie can be streamed on Disney+ and Sling TV. It is also available for purchase on all major digital platforms.

Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House (2002)

Mike Weinberg

Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House is a unique entry to the franchise as it featured a returning Kevin McCallister without Macaulay Culkin in the starring role.

Instead, Mike Weinberg stepped in to portray the beloved character of the Home Alone franchise.

Home Alone 4 revealed that Kevin's parents have separated, and his father is now living with his wealthy girlfriend and soon-to-be wife, Natalie, inside a high-tech mansion.

Kevin must defend the mansion from his returning rival Marv and his wife, Vera, at all costs by setting up several traps inside it.

Home Alone 4 is available to stream on Disney+ and it can be purchased on all major digital platforms as well.

Read more about another fan poster demanding the return of Macaulay Culkin as an older Kevin McCallister seeking revenge for the culprits who destroyed his home.

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)

Christian Martyn

After a 10-year hiatus, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist tried to reinvigorate the franchise in 2012.

The movie follows a brand-new protagonist named Finn Baxter whose family moved into a new home only to realize that it belonged to former gangsters.

Finn ends up working with his sister to set up traps for a trio of burglars wanting to steal a coveted painting inside the house.

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist is available to stream on Disney+. The movie can also be purchased on all major digital platforms.

Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)

Archie Yates

Home Sweet Home Alone is the latest and sixth entry in the Home Alone franchise and it is set in the same world as the original Kevin McCallister movies.

In fact, it even featured the return of Devin Ratray who portrayed Buzz McCallister in the first two Home Alone movies. In the film, Buzz is now a police officer.

Home Sweet Home Alone follows the story of Max Mercer as he defends himself from his neighbors who are trying to look for a valuable antique doll that they assume to be inside his home.

Home Sweet Home Alone is also available to stream on Disney+ and it can be purchased on all major digital platforms.