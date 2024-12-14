A new fan poster for Home Alone 3: Kevin's Revenge has fans eager to see a potential sequel to the classic '90s movies.

Home Alone became one of the most beloved holiday movies in history in 1990 thanks to Macaulay Culkin's memorable performance as Kevin McCallister. He then returned for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992, cementing himself as one of the great child stars of his time.

While two more sequels were released, Hollywood has tried to recapture the magic of the Home Alone story for decades.

Home Alone 3 Fan Poster Pushes Demand for Sequel

A new fan poster circulating online (largely on Facebook) is raising questions about the potential release of a movie called Home Alone 3: Kevin's Revenge.

The poster features a grown-up Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) holding a makeshift weapon in front of a new house, which has been partially destroyed.

Facebook

This is far from the first time a Home Alone sequel has been teased online. Fans saw supposed promotional material for a Home Alone Disney+ movie as recently as November.

A different version called Cabin Alone was also teased as far back as late 2023, as a poster featuring Culkin as an adult showed him in a cabin in front of a Christmas tree.

As was the case with those other pieces of promotional material, this poster is definitively fake, as Culkin and the other actors in the shot are cleart photoshopped in front of the burning house.

Will a New Home Alone Movie Ever Release?

The closest Macaulay Culkin has come to returning to the Home Alone franchise was in 2018 when he appeared as Kevin McCallister in a Google Assistant ad. Additionally, fans have seen Catherine O'Hara pay homage to her role as Kevin's mom, Kate, in Chase commercials alongside comedian Kevin Hart.

Culkin is also getting ready to host a Home Alone tour in Connecticut titled "A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin," where he will screenings of the movie followed by a Q&A session. Those will take place on Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15

As for the future of the Home Alone franchise, per Deadline, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds was set to produce a new project centered around an adult Kevin McCallister in 2018. Unfortunately, that project went through development hell and never came to fruition.

For the time being, there appear to be no plans to revitalize the Home Alone story with or without Macaulay Culkin in tow.

Both of Macaulay Culkin's Home Alone movies are streaming on Disney+.