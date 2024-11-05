Is a Cabin Alone Movie Releasing on Disney Plus In 2024? Speculation Explained

Fans have questions about Cabin Alone, an alleged Home Alone spin-off for Disney+ starring Macaulay Culkin.

Cabin Alone Speculation Explained

A supposed poster for another Home Alone movie has popped up on Facebook, raising questions about whether Cabin Alone is truly headed for Disney+.

The film's poster shows Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister and his mom, played by Catherine O'Hara, posed in front of a Christmas tree in a festive, cozy cabin.

Facebook

According to the film's description, Kevin and his mom arrive early at the McCallister cabin, only to learn the rest of the family's flight has been delayed. Meanwhile, Home Alone and Home Alone 2's classic villains, Marv and Harry, have targeted the cabin, leaving Kevin and his mother to defend it.

The description further notes that Cabin Alone is set to stream on Disney+ this December.

Following the success of 1990's Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O'Hara returned for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992. Since then, the franchise has continued without the mother-and-son duo.

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see Culkin and O'Hara reunite and continue the holiday franchise, Cabin Alone, and its poster, are fake.

In fact, this is not even the first Cabin Alone promo promising Macaulay Culkin's return that fans have seen online.

But even so, that does not mean there is not an interest from either Hollywood or Culkin in revisiting these holiday staples.

Should Fans Expect a Macaulay Culkin Home Alone Spin-Off?

Rumors of Macaulay Culkin's return "for a new Home Alone movie for Disney+" were first reported by Giant Freakin' Robot; but since nothing came from the report, it is now considered to be false.

However, Macaulay Culkin reprised his role of Kevin McCallister for a 2018 Google Assistant commercial. And, for 2024, he is hosting a Home Alone tour titled "A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin" featuring screenings of the 1990 film and a Q&A.

As for future Home Alone movies, no confirmed films are currently on the horizon, even though there have been attempts.

In addition to 2021's Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+, a 2018 Deadline report claimed Ryan Reynolds attempted to produce Stoned Alone, an adult, R-rated spin on the original family comedy.

Whether a new Home Alone headlined by its original stars will ever make it to Disney+ or the big screen remains to be seen. But there's always the possibility that interest in fan-made content like Cabin Alone, along with Macaulay Culkin embracing his famed role, could catch Disney's attention.

Home Alone is now streaming on Disney+.