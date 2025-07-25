Percy Jackson Season 2 Reveals First Original Character, Alison Simms

The new teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 features a character many longtime fans are struggling to remember from the books — but, Alison Simms (being portrayed by Beatrice Kitsos) is actually brand new for the Disney+ series.

Very little has been revealed about this new character not in Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson novels, but the information fans have does open up some interesting avenues which the show can bring The Sea of Monsters' story on.

Alison is a former Camp Half-Blood camper, who aged out of camp and is now living her adult life. She ends up joining up with Luke Castellan (Charlie Bushnell) in his quest to destroy the gods, fighting on the side of Kronos.

In the new teaser, Alison is only in focus for a brief moment, right around the 1:00 timestamp, wielding a bow and arrow. It also appears that the fairly blurry figure behind Grover to his left at about 0:52 is Alison, with the bow in her hands and what appears to be the same jacket as in the focused shot making it almost certainly her.

Based on The Sea of Monsters novel by Rick Riordan, Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will release on December 10, starring Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase. Daniel Diemer joins the cast as Tyson this season, and other supporting roles from Season 1 including Bushnell as Luke and Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse.

What Else Might Fans Have Figured Out About Alison?

With so little information on the first major character in Percy Jackson and the Olympians not from the source novels by Rick Riordan (though there were a couple very minor new characters in Season 1), fans have been digging to find out whatever they can about Alison Simms.

There have been rumblings and rumors that she is only going to appear in Season 2 of the series, and will not return for the already official Season 3 or any potential future season after. However, these claims are not by any means official, and remain rumors as of now.

Additionally, many fans believe the new teaser revealed who Alison's godly parent is. Fans believe that with Alison's weapon of choice seemingly being a bow and arrow, that makes it likely she is a daughter of Apollo.

Apollo and Artemis are the two Greek gods most closely associated with archery, and the latter does not have children in the Percy Jackson universe. Rather, Artemis has her all-female group of hunters, immortal and un-aging unless they die in combat.

With Alison being a grown-up demigod who has lived in the mortal world, and with her being on Luke's side of the war, it is very unlikely she is a Hunter of Artemis, making her being a daughter of Apollo seem like the most likely outcome.

It is worth noting, though, that being good at archery is not exclusive to children of Apollo in the Percy Jackson books — in fact, in the sequel series, Frank Zhang always assumed that since he was skilled in archery, he was probably a descendent of Apollo, which did not turn out to be true.

With Alison being the first major character to be exclusive to the Disney+ series, it is unclear how likely getting more information on who she is ahead of Season 2's debut on December 10 will be.