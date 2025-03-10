Percy Jackson Disney+: Rick Riordan Hypes Up This One Exciting Season 2 Episode

As fans wait excitedly for Percy Jackson and the Olympians (PJO) Season 2 to be released, PJO book writer and show executive producer Rick Riordan added to the anticipation with a new post.

An adaptation of Riordan's novels of the same name, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been an enormous hit. After the not-so-beloved Percy Jackson movies, fans are thrilled to have a far more book-accurate adaptation on Disney+.

Though a defined release window for Percy Jackson Season 2 remains forthcoming, fans are on the edge of their seats.

Rick Riordan Teases Exciting Percy Jackson Season 2 Episode

Disney+

In a recent Bluesky post, Percy Jackson and the Olympians executive producer (and book series writer) Rick Riordan teased just how good Season 2, Episode 3 of the Disney+ show is.

Riordan shared that he saw "an early producers' cut" of the upcoming second season's third episode and that the show's "excellence continues" with it. He added that he "can't wait for [everyone] to see it."

Riordan also explained that there is still a "long way to go in post-production" but emphasized that "the cast and crew have done such a great job" with Season 2:

"Well, just watched an early producers' cut of PJOTV episode 203. Yes, demigods! The excellence continues. Long way to go in post-production, but the cast and crew have done such a great job on this season. Can't wait for you to see it!"

Prior, Riordan shared on GoodReads that he had seen "early cuts" of Season 2, Episodes 1 and 2 as well. So it makes sense that Episode 3 would be next up.

Though he did not say this explicitly about Episode 3, Riordan clarified that when he saw cuts of the first two episodes, they did not have visual effects just yet:

"I've seen early cuts of the first two episodes now (without any post-production effects yet) and they are already amazing."

What Could Percy Jackson Season 2, Episode 3 Be About?

It is important to emphasize that everything in this section is speculation, and nothing official about the contents of any specific Percy Jackson Season 2 episode was shared.

However, it was confirmed that Season 2 will have eight episodes. With that knowledge and some context clues from various production updates and teases, fans can make a relatively educated guess as to which book scenes could be in which episodes.

Looking at the distribution of events and knowing that some scenes (like Circe's Island) seem to have designated episodes, one could infer that Episode 3 will primarily focus on the events on the Princess Andromeda (Chapters Eight and Nine of The Sea of Monsters). This includes the first time Percy reunites with Luke following his betrayal at the end of Season 1.

If this is the case, Episode 3 may feature Percy's talk with Hermes on the beach from Chapter Seven and the scene where Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson leave camp for the Sea of Monsters.

It is also possible that the fight with the Hydra outside of Monster Donut from the beginning of Chapter 10 could be part of Episode 3, either instead or as well.

For those familiar with the Percy Jackson and the Olympians books, it may seem like there is insufficient material in Chapters Eight and Nine to fill an entire episode. But it is important to remember that some already confirmed changes from the books will likely be most relevant in this part of the plot — namely, Alison Simms.

Alison is a new character for the show and is not in the original novel. She is a Camp Half-Blood graduate, working for Kronos with Luke and the other demigods on his side. With Princess Andromeda being Luke's headquarters in the book, and the sequences there involving the others working with him (including the newly re-casted Chris Rodriguez), it would make sense that Alison should be included in them.

It has also been indicated that Alison will only appear in Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. If an entirely new character is to be included for just one season, she is likely more than a background demigod and will have somewhat of a key role in this season's stories.

With that in mind, adding more story to the events of Chapters Eight and Nine is plausible. However, it would be unsurprising to see at least some of the events before and after the three heroes board the Princess Andromeda in that episode.

Either way, it will likely be some time until more official information is revealed.