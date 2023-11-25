Rumors of a new movie titled Cabin Alone have some wondering if Home Alone star Macauley Culkin is prepping a return to his classic holiday film series - this time on Disney+.

While Culkin had been on the radar of moviegoers before 1990, it was his star-making performance as he led Home Alone that cemented him as one of the great child actors.

Since then, the actor appeared in one other Home Alone film (the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York), although the festive film franchise pushed on without him for more films.

Now, more than 30 years since Culkin's last Home Alone performance, some are wondering if he would ever reprise his iconic role for more holiday fun.

Cabin Alone: Is the Home Alone Sequel Real?

Facebook

A new poster surfaced online this week that has led fans to believe that a Home Alone sequel led by franchise star Macauley Culkin is coming to Disney+.

Titled Cabin Alone, this holiday-themed adventure is described as "a hilarious adventure," starring Culkin in his triumphant return to the franchise.

The movie would see Culkin's Kevin McCallister "outsmart bumbling treasure hunters convinced DB Cooper’s loot is under his cabin:"

"Get ready for a hilarious adventure in 'Cabin Alone' starring Macaulay Culkin! When his family’s cabin getaway turns into treasure hunt chaos, Kevin must outsmart bumbling treasure hunters convinced DB Cooper’s loot is under his cabin. Will he save the day before his family arrives and crashes the party? Find out in this laugh-out-loud family comedy!"

While convincing, there has been no official announcement of a Cabin Alone film, and the poster has been deemed a fake, likely being AI-generated or a convincing Photoshop job.

This is not the first time rumors have swirled about Culkin's Home Alone return. In February 2023, it was reported by Giant Freakin' Robot "that Macaulay Culkin [was] set to return for a new Home Alone movie for Disney+," but nothing has come from that initial report, and it has been widely considered to be false.

Google

Culkin did technically return to the franchise in 2018, but it was not for a full-fledged film.

Instead, the actor donned the Kevin McCallister housecoat one last time for a Holiday-themed Google Home campaign, as he aided in the tech giant's Yuletide marketing push.

Will Macauley Cuklin Ever Return to Home Alone?

While Cabin Alone has been deemed a falsity, the door is not completely shut on a Macauley Culkin return to the storied Holiday film franchise.

Other festive-themed fake sequels have popped up on social media in the lead-up to Christmas, but another Culkin-led Home Alone does not feel like an absolute pipe dream like some of the others.

The actor seems more than willing to jump back into the world of Kevin McCallister (as evidenced by his Google Home campaign), and - after years away from acting and some personal troubles - Culkin seems to be back and ready to get in front of the camera.

Home Alone as a franchise is currently lying dormant. The series has continued without Culkin, getting four Culkin-less sequels (three of which were straight to DVD/streaming).

Though - as late as 2018 - there were ideas for Culkin to return in a sequel titled Stoned Alone. The big-screen blockbuster would have been an R-rated comedy produced by Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds centered on an adult Kevin McCallister who is now a "twenty-something weed-growing loser" (via Deadline) who misses his plane for a holiday ski trip and - after getting high - becomes paranoid someone is breaking into his house.

Work on the film seemed to be going full steam ahead; however, following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, it was put on ice and has been in development hell ever since.

Home Alone is now streaming on Disney+.