5 MCU Characters & Actors Marvel Should Keep After Secret Wars (No Recast Needed)

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed with Deadline that major recasting is coming to the MCU following Avengers: Secret Wars, with the multiverse reset expected to bring new faces to iconic roles. While characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow are prime candidates for fresh interpretations, several current MCU heroes have proven their staying power and deserve to continue their journeys unchanged.

The end of the Multiverse Saga with Secret Wars will undoubtedly reshape the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not every character needs a complete overhaul. Feige specifically mentioned that X-Men will see new actors when they arrive in the MCU and pointed to successful franchise recasts like James Bond and Superman as precedent. However, some current MCU performers have established such strong connections with their characters that recasting would be a mistake rather than an opportunity.

Marvel Characters That Shouldn't Be Recast

Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

Tom Holland reinvented Spider-Man for a new generation, bringing youthful energy and authentic awkwardness that perfectly captures Peter Parker's essence. At just 29 years old, Holland has plenty of mileage left in the web-slinger suit (read more on how he plans to pass the baton in the future), having already proven his ability to carry solo films while seamlessly integrating into larger MCU narratives.

Spider-Man's multiverse connections, established in No Way Home, protect him from the need for recasting. The character has already explored alternate versions of himself, making Holland's Peter Parker the definitive MCU version. His youth also means he can realistically portray the character for another decade without aging out of the role.

Marvel's investment in Holland extends beyond the films themselves. His chemistry with other MCU characters, particularly his mentor-student relationships with Tony Stark and Happy Hogan, has become foundational to the MCU's emotional core. Recasting Spider-Man would require rebuilding these connections from scratch.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange serves as the MCU's mystical anchor, and Benedict Cumberbatch made the role entirely his own through four major appearances. The character's ageless nature, enhanced by magic and time manipulation, provides a built-in explanation for why Strange can continue unchanged through any multiverse reset.

Cumberbatch's portrayal has evolved from arrogant surgeon to mystical protector, showing a remarkable range that suggests untapped potential for future stories. His command of the character's complex magical concepts and multiverse mechanics makes him invaluable as the MCU explores more cosmic and mystical territories.

The actor's theatrical background brings gravitas to Strange's more philosophical moments while maintaining the character's sardonic wit. This balance between comedy and drama makes Doctor Strange a reliable ensemble player who enhances every film he appears in.

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Marvel Studios

Elizabeth Olsen transformed Wanda Maximoff from a supporting villain in Age of Ultron into one of the MCU's most complex and powerful characters. Her journey from grief-stricken Avenger to reality-warping antagonist and back demonstrates Olsen's remarkable range and the character's untapped storytelling potential.

WandaVision proved that Wanda can anchor her own stories while exploring themes of loss, trauma, and power that resonate beyond typical superhero narratives. Olsen's portrayal balances vulnerability with terrifying power, creating a character who can serve as both hero and cautionary tale depending on the story's needs.

The character's reality-manipulation abilities make her uniquely suited for post-Secret Wars storytelling, where altered realities and multiverse consequences will likely play major roles. Olsen's established relationships with Vision, her brother Pietro's memory, and the broader superhero community provide rich emotional foundations that would be impossible to replicate with a recast.

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America

Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie earned his place as Captain America through careful character development spanning multiple films and Disney+ series. His transition from supporting player to franchise leader demonstrates his ability to carry the Captain America legacy forward without Steve Rogers' shadow.

Sam Wilson's unique background as a counselor and veteran brings different perspectives to the Captain America role, offering storytelling opportunities that wouldn't exist with a recast. His relationships with Bucky Barnes and other legacy characters provide continuity that would be disrupted by starting over.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier proved Mackie can anchor his own stories while maintaining Captain America's ideals. His natural charisma and commitment to the role's social commentary make him the definitive modern Captain America.

Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios

Sebastian Stan quietly became one of the MCU's most reliable performers, evolving Bucky Barnes from tragic victim to reluctant hero. His portrayal of a man grappling with decades of brainwashing and violence brings psychological depth that few superhero characters achieve.

As Steve Rogers' best friend and a former assassin, Bucky Barnes' story extends well beyond typical hero narratives. Stan's ability to convey internal conflict while maintaining the character's lethal capabilities makes him invaluable for exploring themes of redemption and rehabilitation.

Bucky's relationships with Sam Wilson and other legacy characters also provide crucial emotional continuity that recasting would disrupt. His century-spanning backstory and connections to both World War II and modern-day conflicts position him as a bridge between the MCU's past and future, making him too valuable to replace.

Why These Characters Should Survive the Reset

Marvel Studios

The multiverse reset provides Marvel with opportunities to refresh stagnant storylines and introduce new perspectives, but continuity also remains crucial for maintaining audience investment. These five characters represent the sweet spot between established success and future potential.

Each performer has demonstrated longevity both in terms of their commitment to their roles and their ability to evolve with changing MCU directions. Their characters occupy unique niches within the broader universe that would be difficult to replicate with new actors, and their established relationships provide emotional anchors for whatever new direction the post-Secret Wars MCU takes.

Rather than viewing Secret Wars as a complete erasure, Marvel should use it as an opportunity to strengthen what already works while strategically replacing what doesn't. After all, these characters (and actors) have earned their place in the MCU's future.