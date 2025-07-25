Disney Announces Descendants 5 Release Window

After fans knew of a rough timeline for when Descendants: Wicked Wonderland would be released, Disney gave everyone an official update that included a more specific window for the upcoming movie. Descendants: The Rise of Red was the fourth film in Disney's Descendants franchise, and it was released in July 2024, which was five years after the third movie premiered in 2019.

Disney recently confirmed that Descendants 5, formally titled Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, will be released in Summer 2026. A specific month and/or day was not included in the announcement, just that the movie will premiere in the summer season. Previously, Disney had announced that Descendants: Wicked Wonderland would be released in 2026, but that could have meant anywhere from January to December. Now, fans at least have a general idea of when to expect it.

As shared by Laughing Place, Disney's announcement for the release window of Descendants 5 came at the first show in Disney's Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, a series of concerts featuring cast members and songs from Disney's Descendants and ZOMBIES movies.

During the first show, which took place on July 17 in San Diego, California, an official graphic popped up on screens throughout the arena, and it was announced that Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will have a Summer 2026 release window.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is currently in production. A first look at the upcoming film was shared by Disney in May, which confirmed that the 2026 Disney flick will pick up where Descendants 4 left off. Specifically, it is supposed to follow Red and Chloe as they explore their happily ever after.

Descendants 5 will star Kylie Cantrall as Red, Malia Baker as Chloe Charming, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, and Brandy Norwood as Cinderella.

When Will Descendants 5 Be Released?

Disney

Now that Disney has announced that Descendants 5 will come out in Summer 2026, fans have a better idea of when the movie will come out. However, the summer season in the world of movies is a bit longer than the official start and end of the season on calendars.

For reference, there is not a specific start or stop date to the summer season in the entertainment business. However, most of the time, it begins sometime in early May and lasts until Labor Day (early September).

So, Disney and Descendants fans can expect Descendants: Wicked Wonderland to come out sometime in that window. However, when looking at the release dates for the other Descendants movies, it seems as though one could pinpoint about a two-week period for when the upcoming movie will premiere.

For example, Descendants was released on July 31, 2015. Descendants 2 premiered on July 21, 2017, Descendants 3 premiered on August 2, 2019, and Descendants: The Rise of Red followed on July 12, 2024.

Therefore, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will most likely be released sometime in the last two weeks of July, or the very beginning of August.