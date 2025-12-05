Alexandra Breckenridge Reveals If She's Truly Singing In My Secret Santa: 'That Scared Me'

My Secret Santa star Alexandra Breckenridge let fans in on whether it was actually her singing or not in Netflix's new holiday hit. The new addition to the Christmas-tinged rom-con canon is led by Breckenridge (best known for her work in the hit Virgin River series), as a woman trying to get by her mom, who sneaks her way into a job as a prestigious hotel's Santa Claus to get snowboarding lessons for her daughter.

Throughout the film, a romantic too-and-fro begins to form between Breckenridge's Taylor Jacobson and the manager of the hotel where she is now employed, Matthew Layne (played by Ryan Eggold). This culminates in a musical finale, featuring Breckenridge's character, rocking out on guitar and belting out Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run" to an enthusiastic crowd.

The character's groovy tenor has left fans thoroughly impressed with Taylor's rendition of the rockin' holiday anthem. However, some have been left skeptical, wondering, "Does Alexandra Breckenridge sing in My Secret Santa? Or was it a vocal double?"

The new holiday hit is now streaming on Netflix, adding yet another 2025 Christmas movie for fans to enjoy (read more about the must-watch movies of the holiday season here).

Does Alexandra Breckenridge Sing & Play Guitar In My Secret Santa?

While Alexandra Breckenridge's stunning performance to close My Secret Santa has been impressing audiences since the movie's debut on Netflix, it is not actually her voice used in the singing scene.

In a conversation with US Magazine, Breckenridge confirmed as such. When asked about the "Run Rudolph Run" moment during My Secret Santa's final moments, Breckenridge revealed that "It's not my voice." She posited that "I almost sang it, but then that scared me more than playing Santa Claus:"

Although it was her playing guitar in the final movie, as the Virgin River star said, she grew up playing the instrument.

"That song is actually shockingly hard to play because of the reach," Breckenridge joked, adding that once she got out into the cold weather of the movie's ski resort setting, "I could barely move my fingers anyway:"

"That song is actually shockingly hard to play because of the reach, and I have very tiny pinkies. I practiced it many, many, many, many times, but you know what? Once I got out in that freezing cold weather, I could barely move my fingers anyway, so all the work that I had done leading up to that moment, I was like, 'Well, I’ll just keep them in the same position!'"

Elsewhere, Breckenridge further discussed this musical moment, calling herself a "nervous wreck" throughout he whole experience. "Leading up to doing the entire film, I was very anxious," she told WTHR News, "This musical number was very important:"

"I was definitely a nervous wreck. Yeah, mhmm… Honestly, leading up to doing the entire film, I was very anxious, because I really wanted to make it work. I wanted to be able to step into this Santa Claus character and really bring it for the audience. The voice was super important to me, the physicality was very important to me. This musical number was very important."

She also again brought up the blistering cold of the Kamloops, British Columbia set, noting, "I did play guitar when I was younger...but it was freezing out, and so I think I almost got frostbite:"

"It felt like a lot on my plate that I hadn't been confronted with in previous jobs that I've had. And I did play guitar when I was younger, so picking it back up again wasn't incredibly difficult, but it was freezing out, and so I think I almost got frostbite."

So, no, it was not Breckenridge's voice rocking out on stage to close out My Secret Santa. Instead, it was a vocal double paired with some tricky lip-syncing that brought the performance to life.