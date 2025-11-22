The Dog In Netflix's Champagne Problems Movie Is a 9-Year-Old Terrier Who's a Big Canine Star

Minka Kelly may be the star of Netflix's Champagne Problems movie, but it's a small white terrier named Maguy who has audiences talking. The new romantic comedy from director Mark Steven Johnson follows an American executive who, after a magical night abroad in France, comes to realize the man who whisked her off her feet is secretly trying to acquire her company.

The new Christmas film debuted on the streamer just in time for the Holiday Season, hitting the platform on Wednesday, November 19 (read more about other big titles coming to Netflix in 2025 here). In early goings, the movie is faring well, sitting atop Netflix's Global Top 10 list at the time of writing.

One of the hot topics coming out of the movie's initial release has been the adorable pup, Bulles. The family of Kelly's Sydney Price owns a cuddly canine companion, and he accompanies her on her trip to the City of Love.

Get To Know Champagne Problems' West Highland White Terrier

Little Bulles, as seen in Netflix's Champagne Problems, is a real-life, professionally trained West Highland White Terrier named Maguy.

Maguy is nine years old (or approximately 52 in dog years) and has been making waves on both the big and small screens, specifically in France, where "Champagne Problems" was largely filmed.

The West Highland White Terrier is a product of a French dog training company known as Equipe Pittavino Leloup. Based in Écouis, France, Equipe Pittavino Leloup is essentially a finishing school for dogs and their owners looking to make it big in the entertainment industry.

The school specializes in training dogs for film and TV, with some of their clients having made appearances in titles such as Netflix's Nice Girls, Lupin, and Fleabag. Founded in 1987, the team boasts over 500 combined credits, making it one of the premier destinations for camera-ready dogs in all of Europe.

The White Terrier is one of several canine thespians working with the Equipe Pittavino Leloup, which has nine trainers on staff, according to the company's official website.

Maguy was originally born in July 2016 and quickly made his start in the TV and film industry thanks to his perfect, snow-white fur and precious black button eyes.

Champagne Problems is just the latest entry onto Maguy's long list of credits. Some of his credits include Priceless, 4 Zeros, Alibi.com 2, Permission to Build, and the 2021 adaptation of the beloved French comic strip Astérix et Obelix, where he played franchise mainstay Dogmatix.

Maguy joins names like Too Much's Mia as cinematic canines in 2025 who have audiences gushing. No potential future roles for the white-hair heart-melter have been disclosed.