The Dog In Netflix's 'Too Much' Show Is a 13-Year-Old Chinese Crested Who Loves the Spotlight

Netflix's Too Much series introduced a 13-year-old Chinese crested dog that unexpectedly took the spotlight. The latest series from the streamer follows the story of Jessica "Jess" Salmon, who moved to London to look for a fresh start after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, Zev. She unexpectedly starts a newfound romance with Felix, a carefree musician with emotional baggage. While the story primarily focuses on the two would-be couples, Jess has a loyal companion amid her struggles in the form of her dog, Astrid, whom she adopted after her breakup with Zev.

Too Much established that Astrid loves the spotlight, mainly because she is a scene-stealer whenever she is on screen. Mia, the Chinese Crested Dog, portrays Astrid on screen, and there are many interesting facts about this lovable animal.

Too Much premiered on Netflix on July 10, 2025. The romantic comedy series stars Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe, Emily Ratajkowski, Michael Zegan, Andrew Rannells, Rhea Perlman, and Rita Wilson.

The Dog from Netflix's Too Much - Breed Age & More

Netflix

What Dog Breed is Mia? Bio Info Explained

Mia is a Chinese Crested Dog owned by Bev Nicholson. She was originally a rescue dog from Kent, and currently lives in Peterborough, England.

At 13, Mia is part of Urban Paws Agency, and she participated in a four-month shoot in London (where she even received her own trailer).

Nicholson spoke to Peterborough Today about the filming experience and Mia becoming a special guest in Too Much's premiere, noting that "it's been so surprising:"

"The premiere was something special. It’s been so surprising! She even had her own trailer. We arrived at 3 Mills Studios in London for the filming, I asked where they wanted us, expecting a chair in the corner, but they showed us to our own trailer."

Mia's owner also said that the Chinese Crested dog loves the spotlight too much:

"She has loved it, she loves the attention. It has been a great experience."

Throughout Too Much's 10-episode first season run, Astrid played a crucial role in serving as an anchor in Jess' emotional struggles, especially during the scene when Jess found out that Zev was engaged to another woman. The hairless and confident, well-trained dog also became close to Felix, considering she was always present during their love story in London.

Mia Has Siblings

Mia is not the only star in the family because being on-screen has been part of her DNA. She has two siblings, Mugly and Muppet.

Mugly, Mia's brother, won the title of the World's Ugliest Dog in 2012, and he also appeared in an episode of the Today Show in New York. Unfortunately, Mugly passed away in 2018. Meanwhile, Muppet took over the reins after winning the title of Britain's Ugliest Dog in 2024.

Mia is a Therapy Dog

Similar to her role as Astrid in Netflix's Too Much, Mia is a registered Therapy Dog for Therapy Dogs Nationwide.

Urban Paws Agency described Mia as a pet with "a great temperament" and a dog that "remains relaxed and professional" whether surrounded by people or on set.

What also made Mia stand out as the perfect therapy dog is her calm and friendly nature.

Too Much is Mia's Breakout Role

Too Much served as Mia's breakout role in the entertainment industry. Mia's owner, Bev Nicholson, reflected on receiving the call about her casting in the same interview with Peterborough Today:

“We heard nothing for years but all of a sudden I got a phone call to ask if we would go for a casting. I wasn’t sure, she was 11 at the time, but we did go and we ended up doing four months of filming and a music video for Fergie!

Speaking of Fergie, Mia also starred in a music video with the artist for her song, London Bridge. The song is also part of the Netflix series' incredible soundtrack.

It seemed that Mia's overflowing wealth of opportunities didn't stop there; she also received a whole-page spread in British Vogue magazine.

As a dog who loves being in front of the camera, Mia's opportunities are endless, and she is only getting started.

