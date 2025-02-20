Teisha Speight brought to life Mia Elkan in Will Trent Season 3, sparking interest in the actress, where she came from, and what she has planned for the future.

The hit ABC crime drama has continued to capture audiences with its ongoing Season 3, following the ongoing exploits of unorthodox detective Will Trent.

Thus far this season, fans have followed the titular GBI agent looking into a devastating poisoning incident (Episode 3), fighting for an innocent man accused of murdering two police officers (Episode 2), and several other exciting plot points.

Biography Details on Mia Actress Teisha Speight - Filmography, Upcoming Projects & More

Teisha Speight

Mia Gets Killed off in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 7

Teisha Speight plays Mia Elkan in Will Trent Season 3. She first appeared in Episode 6 of the latest season before being killed off one episode later.

Mia was an Atlanta area nurse introduced in Episode 6 as the good friend and co-worker of Peggy, another medical professional who was found dead in the woods behind her house.

Mia becomes key to the case, having held a close connection to Peggy in the lead-up to her death. She offers Will and the team key information that could prove crucial to the future of Peggy's case, telling them about an overbearing ex-boyfriend who quickly becomes suspect number one.

However, her debut episode ends with a massive cliffhanger, as Mia becomes a stand-out witness for the GBI team. As she approaches her house from her car, she hears footsteps behind her, perhaps spelling doom for the TV character to end the episode.

Episode 7 picks up as Mia is killed off, becoming the second victim in this string of nurse killings. The rest of the episode sees the GBI investigating Mia's death to hopefully bring both her and Peggy's killers to justice.

Teisha Speight Has Starred in Atlanta & P-Valley

Fans may recognize Mia actress Teisha Speight from several other big-name TV credits.

The 36-year-old actress (born October 20, 1989) has been a working actor since she was 11, building a solid list of mostly TV credits over the past few years.

Other major roles outside her work as Mia on Will Trent include playing Passenger Cutie in P-Valley Season 2 (a series still awaiting its third season) and Elise in Donald Glover's Atlanta.

Teisha's Scene Got Cut From BMF

Another credit Teisha Speight has on her resume is an appearance in Starz's BMF; however, her scene in the series was ultimately cut.

Speight was initially set to play a friend of the show's Seasons 2 and 3 rising star Tina (played by Bailey Tippen) in a Season 2 episode, but when it was eventually released, her scene had been left on the cutting room floor.

Speight seemed to hold no grudge, though, sharing on Instagram a post from her time filming on the series where she wrote that even though she was cut, people should "still check [the] episode:"

"Ahhh!! It was so much fun taking it back to this era! My scene was cut but y’all should still check out Episode 209!! Tune in to BMF this weekend!!"

Teisha Previously Starred in a Coca-Cola Ad

Outside of her TV work, Teisha Speight has several big-name credits in commercials. In fact, she worked on and starred in a commercial for Coca-Cola, among other brands.

Her other commercial credits include Perdue Chicken, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and Charlotte Metro Credit Union.

Fans can watch her entire commercial reel on her YouTube page.

Teisha Has a Dog Named Ginger

The Will Trent actress is also a pet owner, owning a dog named Ginger.

Ginger is a shih-poo (a shih tzu/poodle mix), which Speight has called her fur baby for several years. The TV star shares pictures celebrating her pup frequently on Instagram.

Ginger is not even Speight's first poodle, as she has been a long-time pet owner. In a post on Instagram from March 2022, the actress shared a tribute to what seems to be her former dog, Polo, who she had cared for for 12 years.

How To Follow Teisha Speight Online

Fans can follow Teisha Speight on Instagram.

New episodes of Will Trent Season 3 premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu.