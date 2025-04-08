Will Trent Season 3 Episode 13 Cast & Guest Stars (Photos) - Robin Weigert, Tyler Buckingham & More

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 13, sees the titular GBI agent going deeper into his investigation as the installment brings back most of Episode 12's guest stars, led by Robin Weigert and Tyler Buckingham.

"One of Us Now" chronicles Will's undercover mission into Olas Collective as he goes to an off-the-grid retreat, leading him to the revelation that the wellness group is actually a cult.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 13 Cast Guide (Names & Photos)

Heather Fusari - Humorless woman

Heather Fusari

Heather Fusari is part of the cast of Will Trent's new episode as one of the members of Olas Collective.

Fusari's past major credits include Teenage Bounty Hunters, Line of Duty, and Women.

Michael Maize - Ike Cass

Michael Maize

Michael Maize appears in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 13 as Ike Cass.

Maize also starred in Mr. Robot, Dr. Death, and Killing It.

Isaiah Stratton - Officer O’Hara

Isaiah Stratton

Isaiah Stratton returns as Officer O'Hara of the Atlanta Police Department.

Stratton previously appeared in Class of '09, Ozark, and Echoes.

Christina Wren - Caroline

Christina Wren

Christina Wren appears as Caroline, Amanda Wagner's assistant at the GBI.

After getting injured from being stabbed by a serial killer in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 7, she returns to the GBI to continue her duties for Amanda.

Wren has credits in Cross, Man of Steel, and Lazarus.

Devin Sohmer - Olas Member

Devin Sohmer appears as one of the members of the Olas Collective.

Will Trent is Sohmer's first major on-screen credit.

Anthony S. Goolsby - Quincy

Anthony S. Goolsby

Anthony S. Goolsby returns as Quincy, a member of the Olas Collective who vents about self-hatred for losing her daughter. He forms a strong bond with Will.

Goolsby has credits in 42, Sleepy Hollow, and Christmas in the Pines.

Alyssa Michele - Franny

Alyssa Michele

Franny (played by Alyssa Michele) is another member of the Olas Collective who attended the cult's unplugged retreat.

Michele can be seen in Haven, Ozark, and BMF.

Laila Pruitt - Finn Lambert

Laila Pruitt

Laila Pruitt returns to the world of Will Trent as Finn Lambert, a young enforcer of the Olas Collective who doesn't hesitate to use a gun to cement her authority.

Pruitt is part of the cast of BMF Season 3 as Nicole. The young actress also has credits in Haven and Everything's Gonna Be Okay.

Katherine Pittard

Katherine Pittard & Robin Weigert

One of the guest stars in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 13 is Katherine Pittard, another member of the Olas Collective.

Pittard also starred in Spoiler Alert and Sweethearts.

Tyler Buckingham - Gabriel

Tyler Buckingham & Robin Weigert

After making his debut in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 12, Tyler Buckingham returns as Gabriel, another shady enforcer of Olas Collective who works for Rain.

Buckingham's notable credits include The Vampire Diaries, Christmas with Jerks, and Doom Patrol.

Robin Weigert - Rain

Robin Weigert

Robin Weigert guest stars as Rain, the leader of the cult-like wellness community who is hiding some shady motives. She may be tied to the reported deaths of some of her members.

The actress also played Teddi Bruin in the cast of Tracker Season 1 on CBS.

Deion Smith - Jeremy

Iantha Richardson & Deion Smith

Deion Smith is back as Jeremy, Faith Mitchell's son, who becomes Will Trent's confidential informant after getting involved with Rafael's drug dealings.

Smith's notable credits include Outer Banks, Queen of the South, and Them.

Iantha Richardson - Faith Mitchell

Iantha Richardson

Iantha Richardson plays a prominent role as Faith Mitchell in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 13.

Aside from being part of the GBI's Investigation into Olas Collective, Faith has an emotional conversation with her son, Jeremy, after the revelation about his involvement in the drug trade.

Richardson previously appeared in This Is Us, Good Trouble, and American Soul.

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent

Ramón Rodríguez

Ramón Rodríguez returns as Will Trent as he deals with the continued ramifications of mistakenly shooting a young kid (who later died) in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11.

While he is relegated to desk duty as punishment, he decides to go undercover in Olas Collective to unpack the mystery behind the shady cult-like community.

In "One of Us Now," Will's life is in danger after his cover is blown inside the unplugged retreat.

Rodríguez is best known for his roles in The Affair, The One and Only Ivan, and Need for Speed.

Here are the other main actors who appeared in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 13:

Erika Christensen - Angie Polaski

Jake McLaughlin - Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn - Amanda Wagner

Gina Rodriguez - Marion Alba

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 13 premiered on ABC on April 8.

New episodes of Will Trent Season 3 premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.