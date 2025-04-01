Will Trent Season 3 Episode 12 Cast: Guest Stars & Featured Actors (Photos) - Robin Weigert , Anthony S. Goolsby & More

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 12 sees Ramon Rodriguez's titular GBI agent going on a high-risk undercover mission as Tracker's Robin Weigert joins the cast.

In "You’re the Worst Person In the World," the new episode of ABC's crime drama explores the ramifications of Will's traumatic incident in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11, after accidentally shooting an innocent kid during a hot pursuit operation of a dangerous suspect.

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 12 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent

Ramón Rodríguez

Ramón Rodríguez leads the cast as Will Trent, the titular GBI agent who has a knack for solving complex cases.

After dealing with an intense internal investigation, Will is ready to prove himself anew in the field as he decides to go undercover in a wellness community to determine if its leader has something to do with some of the deaths of its members.

Rodríguez can be seen in The Affair, The One and Only Ivan, and Need for Speed.

Erika Christensen - Angie Polaski

Erika Christensen

Erika Christensen returns as Detective Angie Polaski, Will's ex and a lead investigator from the Atlanta Police Department.

In the previous episode, Angie went out of her way to help prove that Will is innocent, indicating that she still cares for him even though he arrested her at the end of Season 2.

Season 3, Episode 12, sees Angie continuing to support Will from afar, knowing full well that he already has Marion as his new girlfriend.

Polaski is best known for her roles in To Have and to Hold, Ten Days in the Valley, and Cheaper by the Dozen.

Iantha Richardson - Faith Mitchell

Iantha Richardson

Faith Mitchell (played by Iantha Richardson) is Will Trent's partner in the GBI and Detective Ormewood's temporary roommate.

After finally finding out that her son, Jeremy, is involved with Rafael's drug operations, Faith appears to be still mad at Will for keeping it a secret.

She now has to navigate her newfound dynamic with Will as they try to unlock a brand-new case in "You're the Worst Person In the World."

Richardson's past credits include This Is Us, Good Trouble, and American Soul.

Jake McLaughlin - Michael Ormewood

Jake McLaughlin

Jake McLaughlin reprises his role as Detective Michael Ormewood of the Atlanta Police Department.

Aside from his divorce battle with his wife and reuniting with his kids in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 10, Michael is enjoying his single life while investigating new and complex cases with his partner in the force, Angie Polaski.

Ormewood teams up with the GBI to track down potential suspects who may be linked to the shady wellness community in Season 3, Episode 12.

McLaughlin also starred in In the Valley of Elah, Savages, and The Day the Earth Stood Still.

Sonja Sohn - Amanda Wagner

Sonja Sohn

Sonja Sohn is back as Amanda Wagner, the Deputy Director of the GBI and a close mentor of Will Trent.

Sohn is best known for her role in the main cast of The Chi. The actress has also appeared in The Wire, Big George Foreman, and Utopia.

Gina Rodriguez - Marion Alba

Gina Rodriguez

As one of the newcomers in the cast of Will Trent Season 3, Gina Rodriguez has already made an impact as Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba as Will Trent's new love interest.

In the new episode, Marion continues to help Will overcome his trauma after the kid whom he accidentally shot dies in his arms in the previous episode.

Rodriguez's most iconic role is playing Jane Villanueva in Jane the Virgin. The actress also starred in Not Dead Yet, Lost Ollie, and Awake.

Anthony S. Goolsby

Anthony S. Goolsby

Anthony S. Goolsby joins the cast of Will Trent Season 3, Episode 12 as one of the members of the shady wellness community that the GBI is investigating.

Goolsby has credits in 42, Sleepy Hollow, and Christmas in the Pines.

Robin Weigert

Robin Weigert

Robin Weigert guest stars as the leader of the suspicious wellness community that has a rising death toll tied to its members.

Weigert is known for her roles in The Sessions, The Good German, and American Horror Story.

The actress also played a pivotal role as Teddi Bruin in the cast of Tracker Season 1 on CBS.

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 12 premiered on ABC on April 1.

New episodes of Will Trent Season 3 premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.