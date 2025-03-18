Will Trent Season 3 Episode 10 Cast & Guest Star List Features Owen Trumbly, Yvonne Senat Jones & More

The guest star lineup of Will Trent Season 3, Episode 10 includes some familiar faces and exciting newcomers like Owen Trumbly and Yvonne Senat Jones as the titular special agent gets involved in another high-profile case.

The new episode of ABC's crime drama series sees the titular agent from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) going into action as he looks into the disappearance of a teenage girl, and his investigation trail leads to a massive conspiracy.

The installment is in the same vein as Will Trent Season 3, Episode 8's horrible child trafficking case.

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 10 premiered on ABC on March 18.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 10 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Christian Chase Jones

Christian Chase Jones appears in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 10 as one of the witnesses or informants who helps Will with the investigation behind the death of a teenage girl.

Fans may recognize Jones for his roles in Hysteria!, Popular Theory, and Atlanta.

Yvonne Senat Jones

Yvonne Senat Jones joins the cast of Will Trent's new episode as the mother of the 17-year-old teenager who was killed by unknown perpetrators.

Jones can also be seen in The Mother, Based on a True Story, and Sneakerella.

The actress is also part of the cast of Ruthless Season 5.

Latarsha Rose

Latarsha Rose is part of Episode 10's cast, and she appears to be one of the organizers of the Debutante Ball for the Elite.

This is where Will and his girlfriend, Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba, attend to try and get some information about the current case.

Rose previously starred in Mayor of Kingstown, Chicago Med, and Sugar Mama.

Jophielle Love - Cooper Ormewood

Jophielle Love

Jophielle Love reprises her role as Cooper, Detective Michael Ormewood's daughter.

Love is known for her roles in Five Nights at Freddy's, Grey's Anatomy, and General Hospital.

Owen Trumbly - Max Ormewood

Owen Trumbly

Owen Trumbly returns as Max Ormewood, Michael's son who initially had trouble skipping school in Will Trent Season 2, Episode 5 (read more about the full cast here).

At the end of Season 2, it is revealed that Michael and his wife are having a divorce, and his return in Season 3, Episode 10 could provide fans an update about the family.

Will Trent is Trumbly's most notable credit.

Darius Jordan Lee - Elijah Buckley

Darius Jordan Lee

Darius Jordan Lee guest stars in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 10 as Elijah Buckley, Faith's love interest in the new episode.

Lee can be seen in FBI, The Last O.G., and Modern Love.

Here are the other main actors who appeared in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 10:

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent

Erika Christensen - Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson - Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin - Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn - Amanda Wagner

Gina Rodriguez - Marion Alba

New episodes of Will Trent Season 3 premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.