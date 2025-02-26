Will Trent Season 3, Episode 8 is headlined by two huge guest stars, namely Love Island vet Ariana Madix and Scandal alum Scott Foley.

The new episode of the hit Hulu crime series, "Abigail B.," sees Will dealing with an unexpected child trafficking case that spans across state lines, and he teams up with Marion to crack it.

Elsewhere, Detective Ormewood is hired as a bodyguard for the weekend for Ariana Madix while she is still in Atlanta.

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 8 premiered on ABC on February 25.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 8 Cast Guide: Every Guest Star

Lina Patel - Bhavana

Lina Patel

Lina Patel joins the cast of Will Trent Season 3, Episode 8 as Bhavana, Rina's mother who reads a letter during the routine intervention.

Patel can be seen in The Client List, Medium, and Numb3rs.

Alina Lia - Ashli

Alina Lia

Alina Lia appears as Ashli, Rina's friend who is part of the routine intervention.

Lia also starred in The Longest Ride, The Canadoo, and Immortalis.

Kristopher Charles - Silas

Kristopher Charles

Kristopher Charles plays Silas, the drug dealer who abducted Rina in the episode.

Charles also starred in FBI, The Upshaws, and Law & Order.

Reya Anderson - Abigail

Reya Anderson

At the center of the case is Reya Anderson's Abigail, a young girl who is the latest victim of the dangerous drug trafficking ring.

Anderson's major credits include A Mother's Love, And Then Came You, and Third Time's A Charm.

Erwin Chung - Ming

Erwin Chung

Erwin Chung's Ming is the bartender at the Step Right Inn where Rina works.

Chung also starred in The Chosen, When Androids Dream, and Monstrum.

Janice Miley Wesley - Dozing Woman

Janice Miley Wesley

Janice Miley Wesley appears as the dozing woman in the hospital whom Seth helps after she collapsed.

Wesley is known for her roles in Samaritan, War-Angel: The Awakening, and Money Back Guarantee.

Royal Allen - Judge

Royal Allen

Royal Allen appears as Judge, the bar manager who tells Ormewood and Ariana about Rina's whereabouts.

Allen has credits in Cobra Kai, Ozark, and Grace by Night.

Catherine Atkinson - Sneezing Woman

Catherine Atkinson

Catherine Atkinson plays the sneezing woman beside Seth and Angie in the hospital.

Atkinson's other notable credits include Maggie and the Monster, Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen, and Double Tap.

Sheryl Carbonell - Nurse

Sheryl Carbonell portrays the nurse in the hospital who helps the dozing woman.

Carbonell has credits in I Win, You Can't Teach Love, and A Time for Every Purpose.

John Ales - Jenner

John Ales

John Ales joins the cast of Will Trent's new episode as Jenner, the suspect behind Abigail's abduction who gets cornered by Will and the GBI.

Ales has over 90 credits, with roles in The Old Man, Outer Range, and Euphoria.

He is also part of the cast of Painkiller on Netflix.

Kosha Patel - Rina

Kosha Patel

Kosha Patel's Rina is Ariana Madix's friend who gets involved in a dangerous drug trade. She is also the main subject of the routine intervention.

Patel is known for her roles in Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, Beavis and Butt-Head, and The Newsroom.

Ariana Madix - Herself

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix joins the world of Will Trent where she plays a version of herself who hires Detective Ormewood as her security during a routine intervention.

Madix is best known for appearing as a cast member of Vanderpump Rules and the host of Love Island USA.

Scott Foley - Seth

Scott Foley

Scott Foley guest stars as Seth McDale, a doctor who is saved by Angie after being involved in a hit-and-run.

Foley's most recognizable roles include playing Jake Ballard in Scandal, Noel Crane in Felicity, and Bob Brown in The Unit.

Here are the other main actors who appeared in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 8:

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent

Erika Christensen - Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson - Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin - Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn - Amanda Wagner

Gina Rodriguez - Marion Alba

Read more about the main cast of Will Trent Season 3.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 8 Plot Recap

Detective Ormewood's Exciting New Gig

Jake McLaughlin & Ariana Madix

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 8, "Abigail B." begins with Detective Michael Ormewood preparing for a new gig as the bodyguard for none other than Love Island's Ariana Madix herself.

While he's on a call with Angie to tell her the good news, Faith arrives to tell her that she's moving in with Ormewood temporarily after she decides to sell her condo (and the fact that she doesn't want to be a landlord).

It appears that Ariana asks for unarmed security in her penthouse suite, but the exact details are still unknown. Angie and Faith tease him that he may be waiting for his own "Bodyguard moment" with Ariana during the weekend.

At the penthouse, it turns out that Ariana wants Ormewood to stand by as security for a routine intervention with one of her friends, Rina.

However, things go sideways after Rina tries to flee and fight everyone. Making matters worse, Rina also has drugs in her possession, leaving Ormewood to intervene.

A desperate Rina then throws pepper spray at Ormewood, fleeing from the scene while Ariana tends to the semi-injured detective (it seems that she is a certified EMT so all's good on the treatment end).

After some bickering, Ormewood tells Ariana that he's a detective and he can help her find Rina since she may be in trouble due to the drugs she had earlier.

Ashli, Rina's other friend, tells them that they might find her at Step Right Inn because she works as a bartender there.

Will Trent Uncovers an Elaborate Trafficking Ring

Ramón Rodríguez

The scene shifts to Will as he catches up with Assistant District Attorney (and his newfound love interest) Marion Alaba to talk about her and Caroline's recovery.

Before Will gets to spend his free day with his dog Betty, he notices a young girl who is seemingly being held captive by an older man.

Once he realizes that something is amiss, it is too late since the girl is gone, presumably with another abductor. Still, he manages to catch the earlier assailant and he brings him in for questioning.

While the suspect denies his involvement, Will is hellbent on finding out the truth and locating the girl.

GBI Deputy Director Amanda Wagner and Will's GBI partner, Faith Mitchell, arrive to help him with the investigation.

Will assumes that the older man flew into Atlanta and handed the girl (named Abigail Brannon) to another sexual predator.

His instincts reign supreme during this scenario since he is 100% sure that the girl is in danger.

This is on top of the fact that he is hounded by regret since he should've stopped it when he had a chance.

Angie Meets a Potential New Love Interest

Erika Christensen & Scott Foley

Meanwhile, Angie Polaski is busy changing her car's oil when she unexpectedly meets Seth (played by Will Trent newcomer Scott Foley) who is a victim of a hit-and-run.

As Angie accompanies him to the hospital, it is clear that romantic sparks are brewing between the pair.

Back at the precinct, Will and Faith are reviewing the security footage from the airport and they learn that the man's name is Harlan Remy Jenner, an Atlanta resident and a tax attorney.

It is revealed that he went from Seattle, spent six hours there, and headed back to Atlanta and sell her. As for Abigail, she was accompanied by a woman named Eleanor Fielding who presented as her mother.

Faith deduces that Jenner and Fielding are working together since a woman traveling with a little girl attracts less attention than a man.

Will tries to sweet-talk Jenner into a deal so that he would give up Abigail's location, but he doesn't bite. It is also confusing as to why he keeps on looking at Will's watch, suggesting that an exchange could be imminent involving Abigail.

Amanda thinks that the trafficking ring involved in their case is called Dark Passage where they trade kids like playing cards, moving around the country so they can't be tracked.

Will explains that Jenner wants to make a deal, but he's trying to wait until after the handoff so that his peers and Abigail are not in the location anymore. As Will points out, they need to find a way to make time move faster.

Will & Faith Team Up to Make Jenner Confess

Iantha Richardson, Ramon Rodriguez, & John Ales

Faith utilizes a plan to make Jenner fall asleep so that he will have no idea what time it will be once he wakes up. The plan works and he instantly snoozes off since he has been awake for more than 24 hours.

Circling back to Angie, she is now in the hospital with Seth and the pair continue to low-key flirt with one another.

It turns out that Seth is a doctor and he even saves a dozing woman who collapsed in front of them while he is still injured (now, that's dedication!).

Marion arrives at the GBI to assist Will in his case. Faith tells them that Abigail's real mother is Rebecca Brannon and she was beaten up and tied at her basement for two days.

Rebecca's attacker is her neighbor named Lenox Riggins who is a convicted sex offender, kidnapping, and lewd acts with a minor.

Meanwhile, Ormewood and Ariana head over to Step Right Inn to find Rina, but she is not there. Ariana also impresses Ormewood after she fluently speaks Cantonese to talk to the Asian bartender.

After the bartender agrees to help them learn more about her, they decide to take a break by participating in a dance routine.

Back at the precinct, Will confides with Marion about his feelings for the case, telling her that he is going to think about Abigail for the rest of his life if he doesn't find and save her.

Tying Up Loose Ends

Jake McLaughlin, Koshi Patel, & Ariana Madix

After a tip from the bar manager Jude, Ormewood and Ariana head to an abandoned facility to save Rina after being abducted by some shady men.

The suspects are confirmed to be drug dealers to whom Rina owes $5,000.

A tense standoff ensues, but Ormewood ultimately saves the day which impresses Ariana.

At the hospital, Seth agrees to take Angie to dinner as a way of saying thank you for bringing him to safety. Angie also tells him that the suspect behind Seth's injury has been captured.

The pair clearly hit it off, and there's reason to believe that this isn't the last time fans will see Seth.

Back at the GBI, Idaho authorities manage to arrest Lenox Riggins and he has a stash of cash amounting to $30,000.

Marion uses her connections to confirm that the cash came from Georgia, meaning that it is the one used by Jenner to pay Riggins.

This is more than enough reason for them to press Jenner into confessing and eventually making a deal to find Abigail.

After Will and Faith adjust their watch to make it look like the handoff is already done, Jenner confesses and gives up the location after Will flips and threatens him.

While Jenner makes a deal with the GBI to release him and not press charges for giving up Abigail's location, Amanda turns the tables on him by looping in the FBI with his crimes.

Will explains that the fact that he traveled across many state lines puts him directly in the crosshairs of the FBI for trafficking, kidnapping, and child exploitation.

After the whole fiasco, Will visits Abigail in the hospital where he gives her a gift to make her feel better.

The episode ends with Ariana kissing Ormewood as a thank you for the weekend before leaving for Singapore for another reality TV gig.

New episodes of Will Trent Season 3 premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.