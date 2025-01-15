Will Trent Season 3, Episode 2 highlights several guest stars in the crime and drama series, such as Antwayn Hopper, Melissa Bailey, and Brice Anthony Heller.

The second half of the two-part premiere of Will Trent Season 3, "Sunny Side Up," revolves around the titular Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent leading the charge to save the daughter of his old roommate while also helping his friend who is wrongly framed for the murder of two cops.

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 2 premiered on ABC on January 14.

Wil Trent Season 3 Episode 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Antwayn Hopper - Rafael Wexford

Antwayn Hopper

Antwayn Hopper guest stars as Rafael Wexford, Will Trent's old roommate who is being framed for the murder of two cops.

While he confessed in Season 3, Episode 1, it is later revealed that someone is framing him to take the fall since the real culprits abducted his daughter, Sunny.

Hopper is known for his roles in FBI, Shades of Blue, and The Knick.

Gina Rodriguez - Marion Alba

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez reprises her role as Marion Alba, the assistant district attorney who works alongside Will Trent to help Rafael Wexford after being framed for the death of the two cops.

During an interrogation, she is also instrumental in making the owner of the murder weapon talk about the truth behind the crime.

Rodriguez is best known for playing the titular character in Jane the Virgin.

The actress also appeared as part of the main cast of Not Dead Yet Season 2.

Matthew Sean Blumm - Captain Norton Cromwell

Matthew Sean Blumm

Matthew Sean Blumm appears as Captain Norton Cromwell, a dirty cop who is the one responsible for abducting Rafael's daughter, Sunny Wexford.

Blumm previously starred in Marvel's Daredevil, One Life to Live, and Delivery Man.

Douglas Smith - Special Agent Gross

Douglas Smith

Douglas Smith returns as Special Agent Gross, Faith's new partner in the GBI who is also a tech whiz.

He helps track down Sunny's kidnapper while also serving as one of the investigators assigned to the case.

Smith previously appeared as part of the cast of Superman & Lois Season 4 as Jimmy Olsen. The actor also starred in Big Little Lies, Big Love, and Don't Worry Darling.

Olivia D. Dawson - Mayor Barbara Anthony

Olivia D. Dawson

Olivia D. Dawson plays Mayor Barbara Anthony in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 2.

Barbara is a shady mayor who threatens Marion Alba to close the case after Rafael Wexford has already confessed.

It turns out that Barbara is the real culprit behind the shooting after Will finds out that she is the last person Cromwell called while he was chasing Sunny after he escaped.

Dawson starred in Cobra Kai, The Quad, and Along Came the Devil 2.

Kurt Yue - Pete Chin

Kurt Yue

Kurt Yue plays Pete Chin, the medical examiner of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who analyzed the body of Lincoln Spelling who was killed by the mayor's shooters.

Yue is known for his roles in Cobra Kai, Black Widow, and Reasonable Doubt.

Melissa Jo Bailey - Dolores

Melissa Jo Bailey

Melissa Jo Bailey joins the cast of Will Trent Season 3 as Dolores, a DMV officer who gets interrogated by Detective Michael Ormewood because she has been providing car thieves with forged car registrations.

Bailey has credits in Twin Peaks, Schooled, and Monsters.

Brice Anthony Heller - Mack

Brice Anthony Heller

Brice Anthony Heller appears as Mack, a member of the Lincoln Spelling's gang who was the owner of the murder weapon that was used to kill the two cops of Atlanta P.D.

Heller appeared in You're Killing Me, Birthday Boy, and Guacamole Yesterdays.

Dan Gill - John

Dan Gill

Dan Gill portrays John, an employee of Angie's new workplace who appears to be romantically attracted to her.

Gill has credits in Pretzel, Nest Egg, and Thin Ice.

Kyrie Mcalpin - Sunny

Kyrie Mcalpin

Sunny (played by Kyrie Mcalpin) is Rafael's daughter who showcases her bravery after being abducted by a dirty cop.

She ends up living with Amanda Wagner after the whole hostage fiasco.

Here are the other series regulars who appeared in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 2:

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent

Erika Christensen - Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson - Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin - Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn - Amanda Wagner

Read more about the main cast of Will Trent Season 3.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 2 Plot Recap & Ending Explained

Will & Faith Investigate Sunny's Abduction

Ramón Rodríguez

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 2, "Sunny Side Up," begins with Will and Faith pulling up to Sunny's guardian, Penelope, to learn more about her abduction.

However, they end up finding Penelope's dead body as well as evidence that can help them find Rafael Wexford's daughter. It turns out that Sunny is creating a video for school and she manages to record the whole abduction.

Will notices in the video that the main culprit is Lincoln Spelling (aka the leader of the Grove Park Boys).

However, Amanda Wagner and Detective Michael Ormewood find out that Spelling is dead and his body is being analyzed already by GBI's medical examiner, Pete Chin.

Amanda thinks that there is a mole inside the department, and they have to carefully investigate Sunny's abduction because someone else powerful enough might be pulling the strings from behind.

Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba tells the press that the GBI is still investigating the death of the two cops despite Rafael's confession.

For some reason, Atlanta Mayor Barbara Anthony is furious over what Marion told the press, telling her that she wants the case closed no matter what.

The GBI Tracks Down Sunny's Whereabouts

Sonja Sohn & Iantha Richardson

As the team goes deeper into their investigation, Special Agent Gross moves Rafael to the conference room to help analyze some of Sunny's belongings to help the GBI crack the case.

They end up finding a charger for a portable gaming device called Drixby which Rafael uses to communicate with his daughter sometimes. Faith deduces that Sunny must still have her Drixby with her, and they can use that to communicate with her.

Thankfully, the theory sticks because Sunny uses it to get a message out to her father.

Elsewhere, Angie Polaski, who now works as a security guard at Waldorf Estates, is preparing for an apology speech ahead of her final hearing with the board of directors of the Atlanta Police Department.

She is interrupted by another employee named John who appears to be attracted to her, but she unknowingly rejects him.

Detective Ormewood is seen interrogating a DMV officer named Dolores whom the team believes is an accomplice to the murder. After a tense back and forth, she ends up giving a name that could help solve the crime.

A Dirty Cop in Atlanta P.D.

Ramón Rodríguez

Will and Faith, who clearly have chemistry as partners, manage to easily catch the same man the DMV officer linked to the crime: Mack.

Mack is revealed to be the owner of the murder weapon that was used to kill the two cops.

He is a member of the Grove Park Boys and he later confesses that he is one of the shooters after Lincoln Spelling gave the order. He also reveals that a cop ordered the shooting.

Meanwhile, Rafael and Amanda receive a message from Sunny's Drixby, and she describes that she is in a room full of new clothes.

Amanda realizes that Sunny is being held captive at an Atlanta P.D. safe house, and she instructs the girl to retrieve a phone from a bag under the bed.

Special Agent Gross uses his technical expertise to track Sunny's location via the phone stashed in the safe house.

Sunny, though, is still in grave danger after the culprit notices what she has been doing. After an intense back and forth, Sunny is able to remove the suspect's mask and it is none other than Captain Norton Cromwell.

After hearing Sunny's struggle over the phone, Amanda sends Will, Faith, and Ormewood to arrest Captain Cromwell.

Sunny ends up escaping from Cromwell's trunk, and she makes a run for it in a nearby mall.

Cromwell is then cornered by the main trio in the mall, leading to an intense standoff that leads to Will being shot (thankfully, he is wearing a bulletproof vest).

Faith manages to shoot Cromwell, and they end up arresting him after Ormewood stops him from escaping.

Evidence Speaks for Itself

Ramón Rodríguez & Olivia D. Dawson

After Cromwell is arrested, Rafael has an emotional reunion with his daughter, Sunny, and he is free to go after the GBI manages to find the real suspects tied to the death of the two cops.

Despite that, the investigation doesn't stop for Will.

He uses his innate skills to root out another traitor in the midst and it turns out to be the Atlanta Mayor herself, Barbara Anthony.

Will finds out that she is tied to Battery Hill Investments, the company that is linked to one of Atlanta's dangerous crime rings. Evidence also links the mayor to Cromwell, considering she was the last one he called during Sunny's escape.

The mayor then gets arrested by Faith, finally putting an end to the investigation once and for all.

Sunny ends up living together with Amanda because her father thinks that she will be safe with her more, especially after her guardian, Penelope, is already dead.

During her hearing with the Atlanta P.D., Amanda abandons her AI-produced speech and speaks from the heart about why they need to rehire her to become a detective.

The episode ends with Will firmly getting back to his roots by returning to the GBI once more as a full-time special agent, meaning that he has finally gotten past on what he did to Angie.

New episodes of Will Trent Season 3 premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.