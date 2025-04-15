Will Trent Season 3, Episode 14 Cast & Guest Stars (Photos) - Antwayn Hopper, Chadwick Farley & More

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 14 highlights the return of scene-stealer Antwayn Hopper as Rafael Wexford alongside other guest stars Chadwick Farley and Kyrie Mcalpin.

In "A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine," Rafael turns to Will as he grieves the sudden death of his grandmother. The pair's reunion brings back wounds from their past while being forced to team up against a present-day threat.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 14 'A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine' Cast & Photos

Jophielle Love - Cooper

Jophielle Love

After a prominent appearance in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 10, Jophielle Love reprises her role as Cooper in the brand-new episode.

Cooper is Detective Michael Ormewood's daughter who stays with him amid his ongoing divorce.

Love can be seen in Five Nights at Freddy's, Grey's Anatomy, and General Hospital.

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent

Ramón Rodríguez

Leading the cast of Will Trent Season 3 is Ramón Rodríguez as the titular Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) dealing with his own personal demons.

In Season 3, Episode 14, Will helps his longtime friend, Rafael Wexford, grieve and eventually move forward after the death of his grandmother.

It is later revealed that Will and Faith Mitchell discovered that Rafael's recording label is a front for a money laundering scheme.

During the funeral, he tells Rafael that he wants to put him in protective custody because he believes that someone dangerous is after his money.

Rodríguez previously appeared in The Affair, The One and Only Ivan, and Need for Speed.

Sonja Sohn - Amanda Wagner

Sonja Sohn

Sonja Sohn returns as Amanda Wagner, Deputy Director of the GBI.

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 14, sees Amanda being concerned about Will for going after his friend, Rafael, due to the personal stakes involved in the case.

Sohn was previously part of the main cast of The Chi.

The actress also starred in The Wire, Big George Foreman, and Utopia.

Jake McLaughlin - Michael Ormewood

Jake McLaughlin

Jake McLaughlin returns as Detective Michael Ormewood of the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

In the new episode, Michael's ongoing divorce takes the spotlight again as he reunites with his children.

McLaughlin's notable credits include In the Valley of Elah, Savages, and The Day the Earth Stood Still.

Antwayn Hopper - Rafael Wexford

Antwayn Hopper

After a memorable appearance in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 2, Antwayn Hopper is back as Rafael Wexford, Will's longtime friend involved with an illegal money laundering scheme.

In "A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine," Will tries to convince Rafael to agree to a protective custody deal because he believes his life is in danger.

While Rafael is adamant that he doesn't want to go to prison, Will tells him to accept it for the sake of his daughter.

Hopper is best known for his prominent roles in FBI, The Knick, and Shades of Blue.

Chadwick Farley - Emil

Chadwick Farley

Chadwick Farley guest stars as Emil in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 14.

Emil is one of Rafael's known associates.

Farley can be seen in Beyond the Gates, On Ten, and Young Dylan.

Kyrie Mcalpin - Sunny

Kyrie Mcalpin & Ramón Rodríguez

Kyrie Mcalpin's Sunny is Rafael Wexford's daughter, who is now living with GBI Deputy Director Amanda Wagner to protect her from her father's illegal dealings.

Mcalpin's other notable credits include Cheaper by the Dozen, American Housewife, and Doug Unplugs.

Here are the other actors who appeared in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 13:

Erika Christensen - Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson - Faith Mitchell

Gina Rodriguez - Marion Alba

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 13 premiered on ABC on April 15.

New episodes of Will Trent Season 3 premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.