Will Trent Season 3 Episode 11 Cast & Guest Stars List Featuring Kecia Lewis, Deanne Bray Kotsur & More (Photos)

Will deals with a complex internal investigation after a wrongful shooting incident in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 11 Cast members

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11 places Will in a tough situation as new guest stars join another emotionally-charged episode, namely Todd Allen Durkin, Kecia Lewis, and Deanne Bray Kotsur. 

In "Best of Your Recollection," the new episode of ABC's police procedural drama sees the titular agent from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) being placed under internal investigation after accidentally shooting an innocent child during his pursuit of a suspect. 

Will's long-standing friendship with his partner, Faith Mitchell, hangs in the balance as well while he reflects on his romantic feelings for Marion Alba.

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11 premiered on ABC on March 25. 

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 11 Cast Guide

Nico Gomez - 16-Year-Old Boy

Nico Gomez & Ramon Rodriguez in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11
Nico Gomez & Ramon Rodriguez

Nico Gomez plays the brother of the teenage boy whom Will accidentally guns down in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11. 

Gomez has credits in Cobra Kai, The Woman with My Face, and Haunted Mansion.

Todd Allen Durkin - Captain Heller 

Todd Allen Durkin as Captain Heller in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11
Todd Allen Durkin

After playing a prominent role in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 3 (read more about what happened here), Todd Allen Durkin is back as Captain Heller of the Atlanta Police Department. 

Captain Heller is seen being interviewed during Will's internal investigation. 

Durkin's most notable roles include playing characters in Bad Monkey, Ruthless, and Stargirl

Deanne Bray Kotsur - Ruth

Deanne Bray Kotsur as Ruth in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11
Deanne Bray Kotsur

Deanne Bray Kotsur joins the guest star lineup of Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11 as Ruth. 

Fans of the hit TV show, Heroes, may recognize Kotsur for her role as Emma Coolidge in the series. The actress also starred in Veep and Curb Your Enthusiasm

Margot Anderson-Song

Deanne Bray Kotsur & Margot Anderson-Song in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11
Deanne Bray Kotsur & Margot Anderson-Song

One of the significant guest stars who appears in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11 is Margot Anderson-Song. 

Anderson-Song's past credits include The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Skelly, and Defending Jason.

Marsuvio Sanchez

Marsuvio Sanchez in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11
Marsuvio Sanchez

Marsuvio Sanchez appears as a potential suspect being chased down by the GBI in Will Trent Season 3's new episode.

Sanchez previously starred in Chicago P.D., Let the Right One In, and Better Call Saul

Kecia Lewis

Kecia Lewis in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11
Kecia Lewis

Kecia Lewis portrays one of the agents tasked to interrogate Will during GBI's internal investigation. 

Lewis is known for her roles in The Good Fight, The Passage, and Limitless.

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11
Ramón Rodríguez

Leading the cast of Will Trent Season 3 is Ramón Rodríguez as the titular GBI agent. 

Will Trent is at the center of the story of Season 3, Episode 11, as he deals with the ramifications of his actions of accidentally shooting a child during his pursuit of a suspect. 

He must face the consequences of his actions while dealing with the unexpected reactions of his new girlfriend, Marion Alba, and his past love, Angie Polaski.

Rodríguez's most notable feature credits include The Affair, The One and Only Ivan, and Need for Speed

Here are the other main actors who appeared in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11:

  • Erika Christensen - Angie Polaski
  • Iantha Richardson - Faith Mitchell
  • Jake McLaughlin - Michael Ormewood
  • Sonja Sohn - Amanda Wagner
  • Gina Rodriguez - Marion Alba 

New episodes of Will Trent Season 3 premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

