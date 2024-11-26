Gizmo captured viewers' hearts worldwide thanks to the delightful dog's role in Netflix's The Merry Gentlemen.

The streamer's latest holiday-themed romantic comedy stars Britt Robertson as Ashley, a former dancer who decides to save her parents' small-town watering hole by planning a sexy, steamy male dance revue.

Gizmo joins Robertson alongside former One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray, playing the family pet owned by Ashley's sister, Marie.

4 Things To Know About Gizmo from The Merry Gentlemen

What Kind of Dog Is in The Merry Gentlemen?

Since making his debut as the dog in The Merry Gentlemen, fans have wondered what kind of pup Gizmo is.

The furry little friend is a merle Pomeranian. Some have compared the canine celebrity to a Miniature Husky, but that is merely due to the color of his fur and distinct Husky-like markings.

Merle Pomeranians are known for their unique coloring and splotchy pattern. The specific breed is a fairly new addition to the Pomeranian family and is seen as special or rare by many dog enthusiasts.

How Old Is Gizmo?

Gizmo is three years old, born on April 12, 2021.

According to an Instagram post from his owner, Brian Nolan, he was adopted in July 2021, mere months after his birth. He has been a part of Nolan's family ever since.

Gizmo Belongs to The Merry Gentlemen Producer Brian Nolan

Some may be curious as to how Gizmo got his big break on The Merry Gentlemen. Well, he may have had some help on the inside.

Gizmo's owner is Merry Gentlemen producer Brian Nolan, so it makes sense why/how he got in front of the camera in the holiday streaming hit.

Nolan has been public about his love for his merle Pomeranian, thanking Gizmo on Instagram for "changing [his life] in so many fantastical, beautiful, and special ways:"

"Dogs are the greatest, most beautiful, compassionate, loving and most loyal creatures on earth. I love you Gizmo Nolan with everything inside of me. Thank you for coming into my life 3 years ago and changing it in so many fantastical, beautiful and special ways. I love you buddy forever, always, and beyond."

Nolan thoroughly captured Gizmo's journey on screen, sharing images throughout the process of the pup on set. This includes looks at the dog being filmed by director Peter Sullivan and even (ever so adorably) running lines.

Gizmo Has Had Some Wild Halloween Costumes

Why should humans have all the fun? Gizmo has proven that he, too, can get into the Halloween spirit with some wild costumes over the years.

The Merry Gentlemen star has been seen in several different looks to celebrate the spooky season.

In 2022, he and his owner, Brian Nolan, dressed up as the Riddler and Joker from the Batman franchise, with Gizmo sporting green hair, a purple jacket, and red "scars" typical of the Clown Prince of Crime (via Instagram).

He and Nolan then dressed as Aladdin and his monkey pal, Apu, for Halloween, as shared on Instagram. For this look, Gizmo sported a fuzzy money suit and the red fez for which the character is known.

How To Follow Gizmo Online

Gizmo has his own Instagram account that fans can follow at @gizmonolan.

The Merry Gentlemen is streaming on Netflix.