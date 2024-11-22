Does Britt Robertson Wear a Wig In The Merry Gentlemen? Her Hairstyle & Wig History

Several fans accused Britt Robertson of wearing a wig in The Merry Gentlemen, and - seeing as she has a history of doing such for roles - these detractors may be onto something.

Netflix's latest holiday-themed romance movie stars Robertson as Ashley, a small-town dancer who, after being fired from her longtime troupe, takes it upon herself to help save her parents' failing bar/performance venue with a ticketed male dance revue.

The snow-kissed streaming blockbuster was released on Netflix on November 20, marking Robertson's first movie role since last year's The Re-Education of Molly Singer.

Britt Robertson's The Merry Gentlemen Wig Explained

The Merry Gentlemen

With the Britt Robertson-led The Merry Gentlemen streaming on Netflix, some fans have criticized the actress' use of a wig in the movie.

While it has not been outright confirmed that Robertson wore a hairpiece for her role in the movie, it would seem that she did.

Britt Robertson promoting The Merry Gentlemen in November 2024

For over a year, Robertson has been sporting a short bob haircut, unlike the long flowing locks she has in The Merry Gentlemen. Also, the hair she seems to have in the Netflix movie does not match her natural hair color perfectly, being a lighter shade of blonde than her usual sandy blonde look.

Fans have been quick to notice the wig, with some (like Reddit user Sunflower2025) calling it "awful:"

"I know Britt Robertson cut her hair, but why do they have her in that awful wig."

A similar sentiment was shared by several fans on X (formerly Twitter) as well. @mav__is asked the question, "Who agreed to that [wig]," pointing to the quality of the hair piece (or lack thereof):

"That wig for Britt Robertson. Who agreed to that?"

X user @Kelsie182 seemed to be in the same boat, saying that she "love[s] Britt" but thinks the Merry Gentlemen team "did [her] girl wrong with that wig."

These critiques all seem to stem not from Robertson's apparent wearing of a wig but from the overall quality of the wig itself.

The color does not come close to Robertson's natural hair and can be seen (according to some fans) almost sitting not quite right on her head. It is sometimes perched on top of her hair rather than looking like it is coming out of her scalp like some high-quality wigs can do.

Britt Robertson's Notable Wigs in Movies & TV Shows

The First Time

The First Time

The Merry Gentlemen is not the first time Britt Robertson has worn a wig for a particular role. In 2012's The First Time, she also wore a hairpiece, playing Aubrey, one-half of the film's high school love story.

This wig transformed her light brown/dirty blonde natural hair into a dyed bleach blonde look with brown roots coming through.

The Rookie: Feds

The Rookie: Feds

Britt Robertson then wore another wig in Rookie: Feds character Laura Stensen. In The Rookie: Feds, her hair is styled long and curly instead of the short, straight hair she is known for.

Introduced as one of the main characters of the hit Rookie spin-off, Robertson's Britt character is an FBI agent working as the youngest member ever assigned to the Bureau's Behavioral Science Unit.

The Rookie

The Rookie

Britt Robertson's Rookie universe character would then jump to the mainline series in Season 6, Episode 10, with an extra special hairstyle. In her debut on The Rookie proper, Robertson's Laura Stensen was seen wearing an extra short brown wig.

Laura arrived in The Rookie to help that series' team of law enforcement officers with a mission in Argentina.

The Merry Gentlemen is streaming on Netflix.