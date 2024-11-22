Where Was The Merry Gentlemen Filmed? Locations Revealed

The Merry Gentlemen is streaming on Netflix, but where was this hunky holiday affair filmed?

The latest Christmas-themed romance stars Chad Michael Murray (of One Tree Hill fame) and Britt Robertson (The Longest Ride) in a steamy quest to save a fledgling small-town performing venue.

The movie combines Magic Mike with Santa's milk and cookies, with Robertson's Ashley planning a male dance revue to keep her parents' business afloat.

Where Was The Merry Gentlemen Filmed?

The Merry Gentlemen does its best to mask its specific location with this veil of small-town America (Ephrata, Pennsylvania). The snow-capped streaming movie was filmed in three locations: Santa Clarita, California, New York City, and Ephrata, Pennsylvania.

Santa Clarita, California

The main bulk of The Merry Gentlemen was filled in Santa Clarita, California.

While much of the movie takes place in this idyllic snow-covered town at the height of the holiday season, most of its exterior sequences were shot on location at Disney's Golden Oak Ranch Backlot.

The 360-acre southern California movie ranch has been owned by the Walt Disney Company since the 1950s and served as the filming location for such hits as The Muppets Movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, and HBO's Westworld.

Bennett Memorial, Herald Square, New York

The Bennett Memorial in Herald Square, New York is featured briefly at the beginning of the film.

The shot of the statue in the Manhatten landmark is seen as snow comes pouring out of the sky. Britt Robertson's Ashley longs for the holiday season of yore after being told she will no longer be a part of her dance troupe, The Jingle Belles.

The Bennett Memorial (aka the James Gordon Bennett Memorial) is named after James Gordon Bennet, who founded the New York Herald - from which the square takes its name - in 1835.

It sees the goddess of liberty overlooking two steelworkers bashing a bell that reads "New York."

Ephrata, Pennsylvania

Ephrata, Pennsylvania is the small town that gives The Merry Gentlemen its signature northeastern flavor (seen in the first shot of the movie's trailer).

The Pennsylvania town is only used in establishing shots in the movie, seen from afar, but it provides the backdrop with which the Netflix romance sets itself.

Located about 90 minutes east of Philadelphia and with a population of just over 13,000, Ephrata is known for its thriving agricultural community and as a pleasure city for Pennsylvanian tourists looking to get out of the big city.

The Merry Gentlemen is streaming on Netflix.