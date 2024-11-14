Where Was Hot Frosty Netflix Filmed? Locations Revealed

Netflix's Hot Frosty movie turns real-world filming locations into a blockbuster-ready winter wonderland.

The latest holiday-themed romance from the streamer follows a widow, Kathy Barrett (played by Lacey Chabert), as, in a spout of Christmas-tinged loneliness, she crafts a magical snowman who mysteriously turns into the man of her dreams.

In typical holiday movie fashion (especially for those on services like Netflix), Hot Frosty is set in a fictional small town with a real-world city dressed up to embody this 100% imagined locale.

Where Was Hot Frosty Filmed?

While fans may know the small town featured in Netflix's Hot Frosty as Hope Springs, the show was entirely filmed in Brockville, Ontario, Canada.

Brockville is a small city in Southeastern Ontario on the Canada/U.S. border along the St. Lawerence River.

Court House Avenue, Brockville

Hot Frosty

Several of Hot Frosty's biggest outdoor scenes occur on Brockville, Ontario's Court House Avenue.

This is where the movie sets up its extravagant winter festival, which includes the snow sculpture competition area where the film's steamy, dreamy snowman comes to life. This area of town can be seen throughout the film, serving as the main drag where many of its winter festivities take place.

Court House Avenue is known for running parallel to Brockville's Service Canada building, which has a massive circular fountain plaza in front of it.

Keystorm Pub – 2 Court House Ave., Brockville

Hot Frosty

Located next door to the Brockville Service Canada Building and accompanying plaza is the Keystorm Pub, a small town watering hole featured prominently in Hot Frosty.

In the movie, The Keystorm takes on the persona of Kathy's Kafe, a local food spot Lacey Chabert's Kathy Barrett and other residents of Hope Springs frequent on their back and forth along Court House Avenue.

The Keystorm did not only double for that in the movie, though. Some of the sheriff's office and jail scenes were shot upstairs at the Brockville bar.

Keystorm Pub owner Dan Thompson told The Recorder & Times that everyone working on the film was "very gracious," and he hopes "people will come to check out the pub once they know it was in the movie:"

"You can let people know that when they see Kathy’s Kafé, it was the Keystorm. The production company and movie company have been very gracious to all of Brockville. Our hope is that people will come to check out the pub once they know it was in the movie."

Stewart Corbett Law Office - 21 Court House Ave., Brockville

Hot Frosty

The exterior portions of the sheriff's office scenes were shot down the road from the Keystorm Pub at Stewart Corbett Law Office.

The Brockville-based law office doubled for the Hope Springs Sheriff's Office exterior, while the office itself and small jail cell were built on the second floor of the Keystorm Pub.

Century Public School, Ottawa

Hot Frosty

Standing in for Hope Springs Middle School is one of the few Hot Frosty filming locations not in Brockville.

Instead, the film crew backed up and headed north on the 401 to Canada's capital city, Ottawa, Ontario, where Century Public School served as the movie's middle school set.

Hope Springs Middle School serves as a key set piece about midway through the movie, as Kathy and her snowman lover Jack help the local school put together decorations for their annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Dance.

reStays – 101 Queen Street, Ottawa

Hot Frosty

Another Ottawa filming location the movie used was the reStays luxury hotel at 101 Queen Street.

The downtown location served as the exterior for Jack and Kathy's snowball fight during the couple's long-awaited date.

This date sees the pair taking on the hustle and bustle of holiday shoppers, culminating in this epic battle of the wits as white flakes of snow fall from the sky.

While the movie's snowball fight takes place outside the reStays Hotel, the rest of Kathy and Jack's date happens at different locations along Queen Street, as they pass by jam-packed store windows and other commercial properties the street is known for.

175 Elgin Street, Almonte

Hot Frosty

One of the most important locations in Hot Frosty is the home of the main character, Kathy, in Hope Springs.

This two-story idyllic small-town house is about a 90-minute drive from Brockville, where most of the filming took place. Instead, it is located in Almonte, Ontario at 175 Elgin Street.

The Almonte house can be seen throughout the movie. It is where the film starts with Kathy rolling out of bed, where she keeps Jack in an attempt to hide him from authorities, and where the pair ultimately share their first kiss at the movie's end.

Hot Frosty is streaming on Netflix.