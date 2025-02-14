Where Was 'La Dolce Villa' Movie Filmed? Stunning Locations Revealed

La Dolce Villa on Netflix ventured to Italy for most of its stunning filming locations.

The new romantic comedy starring Scrubs star Sctorr Foley centers on a father who follows his 20-something daughter to Italy as she takes it upon herself to fix up a beautiful Italian villa.

However, as the two of them get acclimatized to their new surroundings, they discover that maybe they were brought to Italy for a whole lot more... to find love!

Every Filming Location from La Dolce Villa Revealed

La Dolce Villa used the real Italian countryside for much of its production, giving it an authentically Tuscan feel.

Most of the movie's idyllic filming locations are in the Tuscany region of Italy, known for its stunning landscapes, deep history, and renowned food and wine scene (which explains why one of the movie's main characters, Giovanni, is a chef).

Below is a full list of specific filming locations from the movie:

The Torrino dei Gelsi Farm and Resort

La Dolce Villa

The villa at the heart of La Dolce Villa is a real place...or at least the exterior is.

The movie's central picturesque Italian home is actually the Torrino dei Gelsi Farm and Resort, located just outside of the small town known as San Gregorio da Sassola.

This villa serves as the driving force of the film, as Maia Reficco's Olivia buys it to fix it up, prompting her father to follow and see what the Italian lifestyle is all about. All of the exterior shots of the villa were done at the Torrino dei Gelsi Farm and Resort, with the interiors being shot off-site.

The Torrino dei Gelsi Farm and Resort is a real-life eco-tourism venture in the rolling hills of the Roman Campagna, located about 45 minutes outside of Rome. It is a working olive farm where guests can come and stay, taking in farm life while getting to enjoy all that the region has to offer.

Tuscany, Italy

La Dolce Villa

Moments of the film feature various sweeping landscape shots, showing off the rolling hills and small townships the region is known for.

Most of these exterior landscape shots were filmed in Tuscany. Located in central Italy, Tuscany is renowned worldwide for its incredible food and wine scene, as well as once being the artistic heart of the Italian Renaissance.

Nowadays, Tuscany has become one of Italy's primary tourist hubs, with visitors traveling from all over the world to see its pristine countryside, often staying in small villas like the one at the heart of the film.

Tuscany has also become a hot stop for filming, with fellow Netflix production Emily In Paris shooting in the region for some 2024's Season 4.

Roma Trastevere Railway Station, Rome

La Dolce Villa

The Roma Trastevere Railway Station is seen at the beginning of the film as Eric (played by Scott Foley) arrives in Italy to meet his daughter Olivia and help her with a new villa refurbishment plan.

While some movies may have used a sound stage to shoot a sequence like this, La Dolce Villa opted for the real thing, filming in the Roman train station for these early scenes.

Roma Trastevere station is one of the major hubs of Italy's thriving railway system, serving the city of Rome as well as its surrounding areas. The present version of the station has sat where it is in Southeast Rome since 1911, but the original Roma Trastevere transit hub has served the areas since 1859.

Cinecittà Studios

La Dolce Villa

While the exterior of the film's central villa used a real-life Italian palazzo, the interior was done entirely on a sound stage.

The movie's indoor scenes were all filmed at Cinecittà Studios in Rome, This included any of the interior scenes of Olivia's villa from which the movie takes its name.

Cinecittà Studios is a large film studio in Rome, housing over 400,000 square meters of usable space for productions to use. It is the largest film studio in Europe, built during Italy's Fascist era to compete with growing interest in American films.

Over the years, the studio has played home to some of filmmaking's best and brightest with names like Francis Ford Coppola, Matin Scorses, and Luca Guadagnino using its space at one time or another.

Other productions that have passed through its doors include Doctor Who, La Dolce Vita, Gangs of New York, and Once Upon a Time in America.

La Dolce Villa is now streaming on Netflix.