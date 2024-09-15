Is Solitano from Emily In Paris a Real Place? Italy Location from Season 4 Explained

Emily Cooper's (Lily Collins) new love interest, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), in Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 comes from a small beautiful town in Italy named Solitano.

Marcello is a charismatic Italian guy who invites Emily to Rome to spend time off from work. He is more than just a handsome guy since his family owns a cashmere company based in Solitano.

Emily in Paris' Solitano: New Italy Location Explained

Eugenio Franceschini & Lily Collins

Emily in Paris Season 4, Episode 10 finally showcased the beauty of Solitano.

Marcello tells Emily that the small beautiful town is "always known for the special goats that produce our cashmere" and everyone in the village works for the Muratoris, noting that his father wants to share the company's success with them.

Solitano has a distinct look filled with incredible plants and ruins that showcase a vintage vibe. It even has its own school, library, and in-house theater for its residents.

Unfortunately, Solitano is not a real town in Italy. It is only made for the series to show the flourishing business of the Muratoris and cement how successful and exclusive their luxurious band is.

Where Did Emily in Paris Season 4 Filmed Its Solitano Scenes?

A report from The Journal revealed that scenes in Solitano were filmed in the village of Ostia Antica in Italy. It is a small town located near the Rome International Airport.

When Emily enters the fictional small town in Episode 10, the beautiful archway that she strolls through is an iconic part of Ostia Antica.

Lily Collins

During Maria's birthday lunch where the villagers, Marcello, and Emily gather together to celebrate in the same episode, viewers can see the Castle of Julius II in the background.

The historic castle based in Ostia Antica originally served as a fortress built to guard the pier on the Tiber river bed. Some have described it as a good example of Renaissance military architecture.

Aside from the two iconic fixtures in Ostia Antica, the town is also filled with ancient Roman ruins.

Emily in Paris Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.