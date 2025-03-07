The Leopard is now streaming on Netflix, and, like another recently released project on the streaming platform titled La Dolce Villa, it showcases the beauty of Italy in nearly every scene.

Where Netflix's The Leopard Was Filmed - Key Locations in Italy

The Leopard is a retelling of a classic Italian story that was first a novel of the same name by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa. It was also one of the ten most exciting brand new shows to be released on Netflix in 2025 (find out the other nine shows here).

An adaptation of the book was already released in 1963 as a feature film, but the Netflix series is the first time viewers get to consume the story and take in the breathtaking backdrops of Italy in episodic format.

The Leopard was filmed throughout different cities in Italy, including some of the most famous locations in the entire world such as Palermo, Syracuse, Catania, and Rome.

Villa Valguarnera, Sicily

Netflix

One of the most gorgeous filming locations that is rather prominent throughout The Leopard is the Villa Valguarnera, which stands in for the Salina palace in the show.

The Villa Valguarnera was built in the 18th century and has since become one of the most notable landmarks in Sicily.

The site is open for guests to visit and tour the property, and a suite inside is even available for guests to rent, offering an authentic and classic Italian experience.

Quattro Canti, Palermo

Netflix

Another filming location The Leopard utilized was Quattro Canti in Palermo, Sicily, Italy. At the beginning of Episode 2, The Thousand (a corps of volunteers led by Giuseppe Garibaldi) successfully conquered Sicily and are being celebrated in the streets.

The streets and buildings showcased during this scene are all a part of Quattro Canti, which is known as the center of the historic quarters of the city. It was built in the 17th century.

Palermo Shooting, which is a 2008 feature film from German filmmaker Wim Wenders, also utilized Quattro Canti as a filming location.

Donnafugata Castle, Sicily

Netflix

Donnafugata Castle appeared briefly at the beginning of The Leopard Episode 3 during a flashback sequence when a young Don Calogero was granted permission to be with Bastiana.

The series alluded that Bastiana and her family lived near the Donnafugata Castle since it can be seen in the background of many of the shots from that scene.

The castle is roughly 9.3 miles from the city of Ragusa in Sicily, Italy. Historians have traced its origins back to the 14th century, making it an extremely old landmark in Italy, but most of its current appearance comes from the 19th century.

Santa Lucia alla Badia, Syracuse

Netflix

The Santa Lucia alla Badia is an extremely old Roman Catholic church. In The Leopard one scene was filmed outside of the church at around the 28:50 mark of Episode 3.

The Santa Lucia alla Badia can be seen in the background standing taller than the rest of the surrounding buildings in the shot.

The church was built in the mid-15th century, but the original structure was destroyed by the Sicily Earthquake that hit in 1693. The building that is there to this day was constructed in the following years from 1695-1702.

The church that is currently there was damaged during World War II, but renovations restored it to its former glory.

Church of Saint John of the Hermits, Palermo

Netflix

An ancient church known as San Giovanni degli Eremiti (Saint John of the Hermits) was used as a filming location for The Leopard in Episode 4. Beginning around 23:50, the courtyard grounds and garden area of the church can be clearly seen, as well as the notable red domes atop the church.

Some sort of church and monastery existed at the site where San Giovanni degli Eremiti is now prior to the 6th century, but it closed for quite some time.

However, around 1136, following the Norman conquest, it was restored to Benedictine monks of Saint William of Vercelli (which was a Catholic monastic order) and dedicated to John the Evangelist, hence the name of the church today.

The Leopard is streaming on Netflix.