Netflix TV Series 2025: 10 Brand New Shows Debuting This Year

In line with previous years, Netflix is set to premiere a lot of new original TV shows in 2025, but some undoubtedly have the potential to rule over the streaming world with an iron fist.

From a limited series titled Apple Cider Vinegar about a controversial, real-life person named Belle Gibson to a crime drama in which a 13-year-old boy murders a classmate (Adolescence), fans of any genre will find something that appeals to them.

Even gamers will have something to look forward to when an anime adaption of Devil May Cry makes its mark on Netflix in the first half of the year.

10 Exciting New Netflix Shows Debuting This Year

Apple Cider Vinegar

Netflix

Premiere Date: February 6

Belle Gibson is a controversial online personality who published books, created mobile apps, and offered wellness advice. Many grew to love and follow her as she was active, but nearly everyone (even if they were not familiar with her work) felt sympathy for her due to how many medical and health issues she dealt with.

According to Gibson, she suffered multiple cancers but treated them naturally on her own. She also claimed to have gone through multiple heart surgeries and that she had a history of strokes. However, it was all a lie.

Apple Cider Vinegar will be a Netflix original limited series detailing Gibson's elaborate scam. It will not be a documentary, but rather a scripted series based on the true story.

Kaitlyn Dever will portray Belle Gibson in all six episodes, which are expected to cover Gibson's point of view through the entire scam instead of her audience's.

Zero Day

Netflix

Premiere Date: February 20

Netflix has a lot of exciting shows lined up for 2025, but Zero Day may be at the top of the list simply for the cast. Starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemmons, Angela Basset, Connie Britton, and Joan Allen, it has the potential to be one of the best-acted projects ever released.

The miniseries is described as a political conspiracy thriller. It will feature the world responding to a global cyberattack and is sure to have a handful of shocking twists.

Toxic Town

Netflix

Premiere Date: February 27

Toxic Town is another miniseries that will hit Netflix in February. It will only include four episodes, which are all written by Jack Thorne and directed by Minkie Spiro.

Toxic Town will be a scripted series about three mothers who were involved in the Corby toxic waste case, which was a real-life court case that took place in 2009.

The court case centered around toxic waste having a direct connection with birth defects. The town of Corby was known for its steelmaking, but some discovered that birth defects in the Corby area were three times higher than in other areas. So, the only possible explanation was the toxic waste from the steelmaking plants.

Toxic Town will feature stars such as Aimee Lou Wood, Robert Carlyle, Rory Kinnear, and Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie (find out if Daphne Bridgerton will be in Season 4 here).

Adolescence

Netflix

Premiere Date: March 13

Another Netflix miniseries will be released on March 13. Titled Adolescence, it will follow a 13-year-old boy who murders one of his classmates, but there is a bit of a twist—the audience will feel like they are witnessing all of the events in real-time with the characters because all four episodes will appear as one continuous shot.

It is unclear if the final frame of one episode will lead into the next or if there will at least be breaks between the episodes, but subscribers will not have to wait long to find out since it will be released soon.

The Residence

Netflix

Premiere Date: March 20

Another exciting miniseries that will premiere on Netflix in 2025 is The Residence. Set at the White House, the show will follow a murder scandal that involves the staff at the White House. It is important to note that it is not based on any real events, and the whodunnit is entirely fictional.

The series will also feature a bit of comedy and stars Uzo Aduba, Barrett Foa, Edwina Findley, and Juliette Jeffers.

MCU fans who choose to press play on The Residence will be treated to seeing Jimmy Woo actor Randall Park (who will be returning to an MCU show in 2025) in the series as well.

Devil May Cry

Netflix

Premiere Date: April 3, 2025

Video game fans will rejoice when Devil May Cry is finally released on Netflix on April 3. The dark fantasy adaptation of the gaming franchise will be in the form of an anime, indicating that it will stay true to its roots and be able to explore the Devil May Cry elements in a way that live-action cannot.

The show will follow a demon hunter named Dante as he goes on a revenge-filled mission to avenge his family.

Running Point

Netflix

Premiere Date: February 27

Kate Hudson and Brenda Song team up to bring the premiere season of a comedic basketball series titled Running Point to life.

Created by Elaine Ko, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, Running Point will follow the president of the LA Waves basketball team (who is named Isla Gordon and will be played by Hudson) as she inherits the position from her family.

Many think that Isla is not cut out for the world of sports, but she will set out to prove everyone wrong.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Netflix

Premiere Date: March 7

When Life Gives You Tangerines is an upcoming South Korean romantic drama that will feature Rich Ting and IU in the leading roles.

Set in the 1950s, the series explores the relationship between a rebel named Ae-soon and Gwan-sik, a cast-iron man. Essentially, it will be the romantic telling of a young couple when they fell in love for the first time.

Cassandra

Netflix

Premiere Date: February 6

Another one of Netflix's most exciting upcoming shows is Cassandra, a German sci-fi thriller that will explore an AI-powered home helper.

Cassandra will be the name of the AI helper, and it has been revealed that she was built and activated in the 1970s. However, her original family moved out and left her there, causing her to be alone.

When a new family arrives 50 years later and meets Cassandra, she becomes determined to do whatever is necessary to ensure she will never be alone again.

The Leopard

Netflix

Premiere Date: March 5

The Leopard will debut on Netflix on March 5, giving subscribers the chance to see a modern retelling of a classic Italian story.

Set in the 1800s, The Leopard follows the Prince of Salina and his family as Sicily is completely changing with the times. The series will be a remake of a 1963 film (also titled The Leopard) and an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa.

It is considered one of the most important novels in Italian literature.

Check out the most exciting anime series debuting in 2025 here.