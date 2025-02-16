Netflix Documentaries 2025: 10 Documentary Series Releasing This Year

In recent years, Netflix has continuously premiered more documentary shows, and in 2025, both new seasons of existing shows and new projects will be released.

Netflix has at least one docuseries for any subscriber, and the streamer's library will only grow in 2025. For example, speed demons who can't get enough of the fastest races in the world can find a new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, true crime aficionados can press play on American Murder: Gabby Petito. However, the beauty of it all is that there will also be new documentary shows released for countless genres between the two.

10 Exciting Netflix Docuseries Releasing in 2025

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7

Premiere Date: TBA

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is one of the most exciting docuseries on Netflix. Since premiering in 2019, six seasons have been released, each detailing the Formula One World Championship.

As of writing, the streamer has not announced Season 7's release date. However, the Formula One season begins on March 13, so it is possible that Season 7 of the docuseries will debut sometime before that date.

All six seasons have premiered sometime in late February or early March, making it even more likely that Season 7 will come out around that time.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2

Premiere Date: TBA

June 2024 saw the premiere of a docuseries about the cheerleaders for the Dallas Cowboys titled America's Sweethearts (read about the full cast of Season 1 here). The show followed the cheerleaders for America's team as they auditioned for the 2023-2024 football season and went through training camp and the football season.

Season 2 will likely follow the same outline but focus on the 2024-2025 NFL season. Since the Cowboys didn't make the NFL Playoffs, Season 2 could be released a little earlier than Season 1, but fans should still expect the upcoming installment to premiere sometime in the summer.

American Murder: Gabby Petito

Premiere Date: February 17, 2025

The American Murder series has brought a lot of awareness to different real-life tragedies that have occurred in the past. For example, American Murder: Lacy Peterson spent three episodes revealing information about the disappearance and murder of Lacy Peterson in 2002.

In February 2025, a new case involving domestic violence and a tragic murder will be explored in American Murder: Gabby Petito.

For those unaware, Gabby Petito went on a cross-country journey with her fiance while documenting everything on social media. In the videos they shared, the two seemed to have a perfect life and relationship, but that was not the case.

Surviving Black Hawk Down

Premiere Date: February 10, 2025

Surviving Black Hawk Down is an upcoming Netflix docuseries that will tell the real story of the Battle of Mogadishu through the eyes of American soldiers and Somali citizens.

In 1993, the Battle of Mogadishu was part of a two-day military operation in Somalia.

Essentially, Somalia was in the midst of a civil war, and United States President Bill Clinton dispatched a task force to capture Somali National Alliance leader Mohammed Farrah Aidid after Aidid attacked U.S. personnel.

Unfortunately, the operation turned deadly, and multiple U.S. helicopters were shot down in enemy territory, meaning that their lives were in more danger than ever.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Premiere Date: March 10, 2025

Similar to how the American Murder series follows notable murder cases throughout recent history, American Manhunt details different events where someone was on the run from seemingly any and all forces.

In the past, American Manhunt released episode blocks surrounding the Boston Marathon Bombing and O.J. Simpson. The upcoming three episodes will focus on Osama bin Laden.

Osama bin Laden was a terrorist and the founder of al-Qaeda. He was the primary individual responsible for orchestrating the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and White House in the United States in 2001.

Following the 9/11 attacks, bin Laden became one of the most hunted men in the world. The military carried out multiple operations to try and find him, which is likely what American Manhunt will focus on.

Our Water World

Premiere Date: TBA

In 2025, Netflix will debut one of its original documentary nature shows. Titled Our Water World, it is set to focus on the freshwater bodies worldwide that provide the planet with many resources.

From ice caps to rivers to waterfalls, Our Water World will feature many forms of awe-inspiring freshwater and what lives within.

The release date for the upcoming nature series has not been revealed, but it was confirmed that it will contain five 60-minute episodes.

Court of Gold

Premiere Date: February 18, 2025

Court of Gold will be a docuseries about some men's basketball teams from the 2024 Paris Olympics. The series will feature players from different teams and countries, such as the United States, Serbia, France, and Canada, going through their journeys competing for the gold medal.

Six episodes will make up the upcoming series, and fans can expect to see basketball stars like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Victor Wembanyama.

Starting 5 Season 2

Premiere Date: TBA

Court of Gold is not the only basketball docuseries that will be released in 2025, as Starting 5 Season 2 will follow.

Season 1 debuted in October 2024 and took viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey of the 2023-2024 NBA season. Since the 2024-2025 NBA season is still ongoing, Season 2 will most likely be released around the start of the next NBA season.

The first installment featured LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Domantas Sabonis (who mysteriously had a black eye toward the end of last season), Anthony Edwards, and Jayson Tatum. It is unclear if Season 2 will follow the same players or feature new stars.

Specifically, it will be interesting to see if Jimmy Butler plays a role in the upcoming batch of episodes after being suspended indefinitely by the Miami Heat.

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

Premiere Date: August 2025

Hurricane Katrina was one of the most tragic natural disasters to ever occur in the United States. Its effects can still be felt today, and while it was devastating, some inspirational stories have come out of it.

Netflix's upcoming docuseries about Hurricane Katrina (titled Katrina: Come Hell and High Water) will feature New Orleans, Louisiana residents talking about their first-hand experiences. The three-part series will undoubtedly be extremely emotional.

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

Premiere Date: TBA

Another true crime docuseries hitting Netflix in 2025 is Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer. It will cover the real-life mystery of a serial killer who mainly targeted sex workers and other vulnerable women in Long Island.

The exact release date for the upcoming series is unknown, but Netflix confirmed it will premiere sometime in 2025. Liz Garbus will direct it and feature interviews with journalists, law enforcement officials, friends, and family members.

The actual string of murders occurred in the early 2000s, but the killer went entirely unidentified. However, a suspect was placed under arrest in 2023.

