Sacramento Kings superstar Domantas Sabonis shocked fans when he arrived in front of cameras sporting a black eye. 

The three-time all-star and 2022-23 all-NBA big man enters this post-season having gone fairly unscathed on the injury front this season. 

The Kings enter the post-season as the ninth seed, taking on (and defeating) their longtime Northern Californian rivals, the Golden State Warriors, in the Western Conference's 9-10 Play-In Game. 

Domantas Sabonis' Mysterious Black Eye

Domantas Sabonis with black eye
Domantas Sabonis

Ahead of his team's appearance in the NBA's Play-In Tournament on April 16, Sacramento Kings power-forward Domantas Sabonis shocked fans by showing up to shootaround with a black eye. 

The left-hander spoke to the media before taking on the Golden State Warriors, sporting a shiner under his right eye. 

He did not have much explanation on the bruising but let fans behind the curtain on what may have happened. 

As posted on YouTube by Sacramento's KCRA3, Sabonis joked that his teammate Keegan Murray was to blame for the black eye and that it happened "in [a] game:"

"Let's just say we can blame Keegan Murray for it. It happened in the game."

While fans may assume the worst in a situation like this, there is nothing to worry about between Sabonis and his second-year teammate. 

The pair of teammates likely collided going up for a rebound in the Kings' 121-82 win over the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday, April 21, causing the bruising in question. 

Later in the clip, Sabonis - who was in good spirits throughout the interview - joked that "a Kings' post-season means black eyes for Sabonis."

This is referencing the shot to the eye the Lithuanian leftie took in Game 6 of 2023's first-round series against the Warriors that caused a similar black-eye look. 

While the Kings would go down in seven games that series, Sacramento got its revenge in this year's Play-In, beating the Warriors and eliminating them from the post-season. 

Domantas Sabonis and the Kings' next tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans in the final game of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament will take place on Friday, April 19 at 9:30 p.m.

