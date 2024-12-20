Marvel Studios Eyeing Anya Taylor-Joy for Spider-Man 4 (Report)

Anya Taylor-Joy may be about to join the MCU, according to a new report about Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4.

Taylor-Joy is coming off a banner year, planting her flag in two separate tentpole franchises after appearing in Dune: Part 2 in a spoilery role and taking on leading lady duties in George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

However, one major name she has yet to strike from her blockbuster bucket list is the MCU. The Queen's Gambit star previously appeared in a Marvel production by playing the X-Men hero Magik in Fox's New Mutants , but she has yet to make it over to a proper Marvel Studios project.

Spider-Man 4 Eyeing Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy

Marvel Studios may be considering Anya Taylor-Joy for a potential part in its upcoming Spider-Man 4 movie.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Taylor-Joy is being eyed for a role in Tom Holland's web-slinging sequel; however, any specifics of whether talks had occurred between the star and the studio were not specified:

"Marvel/Sony eyeing Anya Taylor-Joy for a role in next 'Spider-Man' movie. I should remind people she was also eyed for the female Silver Surfer in 'F4' before the role went to Julia Garner."

Also not mentioned was what role, in particular, the Hollywood giant was thinking of concerning the 28-year-old actress.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the star has been looked at for a potential MCU project, as she was in consideration for the female Silver Surfer in next year's Fantastic Four: First Steps before that rule ultimately was given to Julia Garner.

Who Could Anya Taylor-Joy Play in the MCU?

Hearing that an actress as talented as Anya Taylor-Joy is potentially attached to Spider-Man 4 will surely be exciting for fans.

The rising star technically has appeared in a Marvel movie before, starring as Illyana Rasputin (aka Magik) in Fox's New Mutants, but this very likely has nothing to do with her previously super-powered work.

Previous reports teased that Marvel Studios was potentially looking at introducing longtime Spider-Man love interest Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 4 (read more about the Spider-Man 4 Gwen Stacy rumors here). So, immediately, most fans' minds will go to the blonde-haired comic mainstay when it comes to Taylor-Joy.

Those initial Gwen Stacy/Spider-Man 4 rumors pointed to Outer Banks star Madeline Cline being the one attached to the role, but things may have changed in recent weeks.

Or perhaps both young stars are being looked at for the movie for two separate roles. Another character long-rumored to potentially pop up in the Spider-Man film has been Felicia Hardy (aka Black Cat).

Maybe Cline is in talks to take on a part like Gwen Stacy, while Anya Taylor-Joy is being eyed to play the leather-clad Marvel anti-hero.

Either way, getting a name like Taylor-Joy's in Spider-Man 4 would be a massive win for Marvel Studios, especially if they can make it work around the star's busy 2025 schedule. Currently, that schedule is rumored to include filming for Dune: Messiah, which will feature Taylor-Joy in a big role.

Spider-Man 4 is reportedly set to start filming in 2025.